The Big Picture Ramy Youssef impressed as SNL host, blending his unique comedy with the show's sketches for one of the season's best episodes!

The Immigrant Dad Talk Show sketch pokes fun at father-son dynamics in a hilarious way.

Ozempic for Ramadan sketch takes a funny spin on fasting struggles and pokes fun at folks using the medicine for weight loss.

Bringing a comedic actor in to host Saturday Night Live is always a great idea and Ramy Youssef showed how great of a choice he was! The comedian, who is successful for his stand-up specials, his show Ramy, and his recent performance in the Oscar-winning movie Poor Things, did a great job combining his specific brand of comedy with Saturday Night Live's sketches, and it ended up being one of the strongest episodes of the season.

Youssef hosted with musical guest Travis Scott and was hilariously funny throughout the night. Scott joined in to sketch with Youssef and the boys of Please Don't Destroy. And better yet, there weren't any sketches that fell short of making us laugh, a testament to how funny Youssef is. A great glimpse into his power as a comedian, Youssef showed that he is easily one of the best hosts in recent memory. But here are some of the best sketches of the night!

Immigrant Dad Talk Show

Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernandez, and Youssef played three fathers who loved to talk and complain about their children. Hernandez and Youssef were sitting in some lawn chairs and Thompson was cooking burgers. The talk show called "Immigrant Dad Talk Show" was all about how these fathers saw their sons as great disappointments and how their daughters could do no wrong. Poking fun at how these fathers talk about their children, it had some pretty hilarious bits throughout it.

One of the funnier moments is when Youssef and Hernandez talk about how they have to "bring out the belts" with their children, but they also give a nod to the toxicity behind that thinking within the joke itself. Featuring Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes playing a father and son who kiss each other on the mouth, the sketch is one that gets funnier the longer it goes on.

Ozempic for Ramadan

Struggling to fast during Ramadan? There is a new medicine specifically for the holiday! Ozempic. Yes, that Ozempic. Poking fun at the fact that people are using Ozempic for everything except what it was created for — many use it for weight loss and instead of its intended purpose to aid insulin resistance and diabetes — the sketch used our understanding of Ozempic to its advantage and just made the sketch that much funnier. Featuring Youssef's specific brand of charm, it was hilarious to see!

Styled like a weight loss commercial, the sketch featured Muslim individuals who shared with us how their issues with fasting for Ramadan were quickly fixed by giving themselves a shot of Ozempic whenever they were hungry. The sketch even points out that it is the same as regular Ozempic but just rebranded to help target a new demographic to get money from new clients.

Pizza Delivery

Saturday Night Live has been known to do some great detective sketches, but this one brought it to a whole new level. The idea was simple: A man died while trying to pick up some pizza from the restaurant. The detectives all come to investigate and while there, one of their colleagues goes out of his way to make a punny catchphrase work for him.

He keeps making jokes, saying that the dead man should have ordered delivery, and he keeps trying to make it happen. Simms (Dismukes) refuses to let his fellow detectives not think it is funny, but when Youssef makes a joke and everyone laughs, he gets mad. Even when the widow of the victim (played by Sarah Sherman) appears and says that she could use a joke, he knows that his time is now before getting fired. It is genuinely so ridiculous, but works as a sketch because you just keep laughing every time he brings up delivery.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock