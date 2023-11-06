The Big Picture SNL used to rely heavily on recurring characters, which were beloved by fans and helped make the show a cultural phenomenon.

In recent years, SNL has moved away from recurring characters, focusing more on topical humor and political commentary through Weekend Update.

There is hope for SNL to return to its roots by developing new memorable characters, such as Ego Nwodim's "Lisa from Temecula," and utilizing the talent of its current cast members.

The October 28 episode of Saturday Night Live went viral thanks to the talents of comedian Nate Bargatze. Social media raved about his performance, especially for the "Washington's Dream" sketch, which might have been the best thing SNL has done in years. It's rare to see the show go viral these days, outside of everyone talking about a shocking cameo (oh my God, did you see Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on SNL?), but there was a time when SNL was what so many of us talked about on Sundays.

SNL used to revolve around its recurring characters. It's not what they need to survive, but it's what fans loved most. There's that hook of the familiar, like seeing an old friend again, and the comfort and excitement in knowing what to expect. Now, however, outside of some Weekend Update bits, we don't see this being done anymore. It's time for SNL to go back to its roots. Focusing on comedians as hosts is a good first step, but for SNL to really become important again, fans need a reason to keep returning.

‘SNL’ Characters Like Chris Farley’s Matt Foley Used To Dominate

Going all the back to the beginning, SNL gave great attention to their recurring characters. They found something that worked with the audience and found ways to expand on those creations. One of the earliest examples was the Coneheads, played by Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtain, and Laraine Newman. They were so popular that in the '90s, they got their own feature film (which wasn't so popular). Eddie Murphy's "Mister Robinson's Neighborhood" and Gumby sketches helped to make him a household name in the '80s. Throughout the late '80s, more recurring characters could be found in Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon's Hans and Franz bits, and Phil Hartman, the greatest everyman in comedy, getting to shine on his own as the Anal Retentive Chef.

Then came the 1990s, when SNL characters became pop culture icons. Chris Farley's physical comedy genius made his "Matt Foley: Van Down by the River" sketch arguably the most popular in the show's nearly 50 years on air. Though none of the other times Farley played Foley could match that first bit, you couldn't help but laugh, even if it didn't always land. Small characters like Julia Sweeney's Pat and Al Franken's Stuart Smalley might have had a more niche popularity, but through repetition they became legends, even getting their own movies. The era, however, was of course ruled by Mike Myers' and Dana Carvey's "Wayne's World" characters. Wayne and Garth opened shows frequently, and they were treated like rock stars. That first Wayne's World movie wasn't just cashing in on their popularity, it was actually one of the best comedy films of the decade.

Even not so long ago recurring characters hit on SNL. Rachel Dratch's Debbie Downer was an upper as far as laughs went, Kristen Wiig's "Lawrence Welk Show" character, Target Lady, and Gilly were insanely funny, and Will Forte's MacGyver ripoff, MacGruber, was so stupidly good that it resulted in its own feature film (and now series) as well. Then, somewhere along the way, recurring characters became less and less, almost as if incoming SNL writers were trying not to repeat the past. While you never want to repeat the past, SNL's newest generations should be looking at what worked in the past. What fans loved most are those recurring characters. Original creations can be made to become new friends for the audience without feeling like imitation.

These days you don't see recurring characters much at all on Saturday Night Live. You can see repeated tropes, such as Kenan Thompson frequently playing an exasperated game show host, but this is a far cry from Will Ferrell's version of Alex Trebek going to war with Darrell Hammond's Sean Connery on Jeopardy! The closest you'll come to a recurring character in this decade is Weekend Update, like when Kenan shows up as Charles Barkley, or when Bowen Yang portrays China Trade Minister Chen Biao. These are good for a few chuckles, but they're not memorable.

Weekend Update is another place where recurring characters used to shine. Try to watch one of Bill Hader's Stefon bits and not cry with laughter. Or look at the genius of Cecily Strong's "The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At a Party." We all knew someone like that. And it wasn't just that these characters were funny, but it was how they interacted with the Weekend Update host. Cecily Strong's interactions with a frazzled Colin Jost were always memorable. Stefon's interplay with Seth Meyers was so good that the two ended up doing a goodbye sketch where they got married. These days on Weekend Update, the hosts cut to a character you'll never see again, or the latest impersonation of a real person who was in the news that week.

'Saturday Night Live' Needs To Do More Characters Like Ego Nwodim's "Lisa From Temecula"

There is hope, however. Saturday Night Live does have one good recurring character in their lineup who deserves more time to take over. Ego Nwodim's "Lisa From Temecula" is like something from years past. Nwodim's character is pure insanity, giving side eye judgments while maniacally cutting at her steak, almost toppling the table over every time. It never fails to get other cast members to break. The character is so memorable that The Atlantic proclaimed SNL had "struck gold" with an "instant-classic character."

The problem with Saturday Night Live these days is that none of the cast members are huge names. Names like Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson are gone. In their place are a bunch of unfamiliar faces. Ask someone who isn't a big SNL fans to name one cast member, and chances are they couldn't do it, outside of maybe Kenan Thompson, simply because he's been there forever. That didn't use to be the case. SNL cast members were once just as big as Hollywood actors. They were the cool kids of the new generation.

That weakness can actually be a positive. Having a bunch of featured players who aren't yet established beyond their fanbase means that they have an empty canvas to work with. The issues SNL has aren't because of a lack of talent, but a lack of direction. Chloe Fineman is a master of impressions, as she can seamlessly become Drew Barrymore or Jennifer Coolidge. Heidi Gardner is one of the vets, at once both a brilliant comedian and great everywoman, something like a mixture of McKinnon and Strong, and James Austin Johnson does one of the most spot-on, creepiest Donald Trump impressions you'll ever see. An impression is like a character. Being able to slip into an everyman or everywoman role is the building blocks to a hit. Everything is there for SNL to get back to what works and for them to go viral again, not because of a guest host or cameo, but because of the zany character the audience got to see and fall in love with.