There’s some light at the end of the tunnel for the historic dual strike as the WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement to end the writers' strike this past Sunday. That means certain variety shows like Saturday Night Live have a clearer path to returning. It didn’t take long for SNL’s return to become public either as it's being reported that the award-winning sketch comedy show plans on an October premiere date for Season 49.

According to Deadline, SNL is eyeing either an October 7 or October 14 date. Of course, this is all determined by how the WGA votes when the contract language is finalized — just because there’s a tentative deal in place doesn’t mean the union is automatically going to approve finalization. However, given some of the extremely positive language coming out of this new deal, that final stamp of approval seems more than likely at this point. As the WGA fought hard for proper compensation and protections against AI, networks must now play catch-up in all areas including scripted television, talk shows, and more. As the AMPTP delayed negotiations through the summer, SNL missed its usual September premiere date. The sketch comedy series also had its previous season cut short by three episodes when the WGA strike began in May.

‘SNL’s New Challenge

The biggest challenge SNL will face now — if the WGA deal goes through — is finding hosts. When the deal does get finalized the SAG-AFTRA strike will still be in effect. This means the sketch comedy series will need to get creative with their hosting decisions so expect more athletes and musicians or even popular political figures to light up the SNL stage this season. The non-acting hosts have always been hit-and-miss for the series, but SNL will probably dip into their well of talent and stick to what worked in the past. That means Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who made his SNL debut last season or even Taylor Swift might be getting a phone call — though Swift is also a SAG member herself. The returning cast members are another challenge as much of the ensemble is part of SAG. Cast members like Chloe Fineman, Kenan Thompson, and Colin Jost have been on the picket lines so until the SAG strike is over a full return for SNL remains tricky.

‘SNL’s Gold Mine

In the time span of the almost 150-day WGA strike, there has been a treasure trove of material for SNL to mine. From politics to sports to out-of-touch greedy Hollywood CEOs, the sky's the limit for what the sketch comedy show can make fun of this season. There have been no new casting announcements, hosts, or musical guests revealed for Season 49 yet, but fans will be sure to learn more soon as we're quickly approaching October.