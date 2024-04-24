The Big Picture Ryan Gosling's SNL episode broke records, drawing in 8.9 million viewers across all platforms, a remarkable feat for the show.

The Beavis and Butt-Head sketch stole the show, with Gosling embodying Beavis and causing comedic chaos with his co-stars.

SNL's success on Peacock highlights the shift to streaming platforms, showing the show's continued relevance and ability to adapt.

Saturday Night Live has always been a barometer for what’s hot and what’s not, but the April 13 episode, hosted by Ryan Gosling, took the show to unprecedented heights, particularly on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform. Gosling’s episode not only delivered gut-busting laughter, and breaking character, but also drew in record-breaking viewer numbers, confirming the actor’s golden touch with audiences. The episode's seven-day viewership across all platforms soared to an impressive 8.9 million, a steep climb from the 1.7 million viewers who tuned in on the night of the broadcast.

That figure includes those who watched the show live on NBC and those who streamed it later on Peacock, marking the highest seven-day viewership for SNL since December 2021, when Billie Eilish pulled double duty as host and musical guest.

Moreover, the ratings among adults aged 18-49 escalated from a modest 0.3 on the night of April 13 to a strong 2.0 over seven days, marking the show's best performance since Dave Chappelle’s episode in November 2022, which also featured musical guests Foo Fighters.

Beavis & Butt-head Do SNL

Central to this episode’s success was a hilariously chaotic Beavis and Butt-Head sketch, which saw Gosling donning a prosthetic nose and a bright yellow hairpiece to fully, terrifyingly embody a startlingly accurate Beavis. The sketch, set during a faux NewsNation town hall, spiraled into comedic chaos as Gosling and his co-stars, including Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day, struggled to keep their composure on live television. Gardner, playing the host, faced an uphill battle to maintain professionalism as she encountered Gosling’s Beavis and Day’s Butt-Head, whose interruptions from the audience seats turned the town hall into a sideshow of giggles and guffaws. The actors broke character repeatedly, succumbing to uncontrollable laughter, with Gosling at one point clutching his ribs to stifle his chuckles.

The sketch wasn’t just a highlight of the episode; it became a viral sensation, showcasing SNL’s continued relevance, even amongst a skeptical modern media, and its ability to pivot into spontaneous humour, much to the delight of viewers. Kenan Thompson’s unflappable performance as the town hall’s fake expert provided a grounding contrast to the mayhem, reminding viewers why he remains one of the show’s most valued players.

The episode’s record-setting performance on Peacock underscores the shift in viewing habits, from traditional broadcast watching to streaming platforms, where shows can find a second wind. NBCUniversal’s focus on promoting and expanding Peacock’s offerings appears to be paying off, as more viewers are now choosing to watch at their leisure rather than tuning in live.

SNL is available to stream on Peacock. Watch the Beavis and Butt-head sketch above.

Saturday Night Live A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Producer Lorne Michaels

Watch on Peacock