He's just Ken, and now he's heading back to Studio 8H. After bringing the Kenergy to the Oscars with a standout performance on Sunday, Ryan Gosling has been tapped to host Saturday Night Live on April 13 in what will be his third appearance hosting the long-running NBC sketch comedy show. He's one of two new hosts confirmed for April, as series veteran Kristen Wiig is also set to return the week prior on April 6, alongside musical guest Raye. Gosling, meanwhile, will share the stage with another three-time guest artist, Chris Stapleton.

This hosting gig will mark the fifth for Wiig, officially making her the latest member of the coveted Five-Timers Club following the addition of Emma Stone last year. Her episode is almost certain to feature a few other inductees to welcome her into the fold, and it will be much deserved too. The seventh woman to host SNL five times or more, Wiig was a staple of the sketch comedy from 2005 to 2012 before going on to build an Oscar-nominated resume including a starring role and co-writing credit in Paul Feig's Bridesmaids and turns in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and the recent Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which she also co-wrote. Her next project will be at Apple TV+ on March 20 with her new series Palm Royale.

Gosling, meanwhile, is gearing up for another big film to follow up his showstopping Barbie role. He's next starring opposite Emily Blunt in the upcoming action movie The Fall Guy from David Leitch which just premiered at SXSW. Set to release in theaters on May 3, the film stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman thrown into real action after the star he's doubling for disappears and a shadowy plot begins to unfold. Both of the upcoming musical guests are having moments as well, with British singer-songwriter Raye making her first SNL appearance after scooping up a single-year record six Brit Awards earlier this year, while Stapleton is currently promoting the release of his new album Higher on tour.

Who Will Host 'SNL' in the Coming Weeks?

Before Wiig and Gosling can make their entrances, SNL will bring Ramy Youssef to the studio for an episode on March 30 accompanied by rapper Travis Scott. The comedian will appear after the release of his new HBO special Ramy Youssef: More Feelings on March 23. He's the latest in a season that has been utterly packed with star power, opening with the return of Pete Davidson and, more recently, featuring Josh Brolin and Sydney Sweeney.

Wiig will host SNL on April 6, followed by Gosling on April 13. Full episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

