Collider Ladies Night is an interview series dedicated to retracing the key steps taken to get a guest to their latest achievement. Yes, there’s lots of good in those journeys, but there’s also great value in the lessons learned from projects that don’t pan out as hoped. For Sarah Silverman, one of those bumps in the road is getting fired from Saturday Night Live after just one season.

Silverman joined SNL in 1993 at 22-years-old. After a single season working as a writer and featured player, she was fired from the show. Clearly Silverman did not let that stop her and since, she’s gone on to amass quite the body of work. But, one’s got to image being let go from one of the hottest sketch comedy shows hurt.

While on Ladies Night celebrating the release of her new film, Marry Me, Silverman took a moment to revisit her Saturday Night Live days. When asked what it was like pushing through such a tough experience, Silverman immediately pivoted and emphasized the value of being part of the show:

“Looking back, it was a great experience. It was really like boot camp for so many things. And it was almost like New York itself, SNL, because it’s like, if you can make it there, everything else seems not so hard, you know?”

As for the effects of getting fired, Silverman admitted it did cause her to lose her way a bit:

“I never think I’m gonna get fired. I’ve been fired so much and I’m always surprised. [Laughs] I could tell you for everyone out there that gets fired, there was some time after SNL where I was like, ‘Am I in show business?’ You just go back to zero, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m a comic! I can do comedy! That’s my whole thing.’”

Since coming to that conclusion, Silverman’s been churning out one high-profile project after the next. The Sarah Silverman Program ran for three seasons, she proved to be a voice acting pro with titles like Wreck-It Ralph and Bob's Burgers, she’s got a Screen Actors Guild nomination to her name thanks to her exceptional performance in I Smile Back, and then some!

So what’s the key to overcoming failure and forging forward? Silverman pinpointed something you can actually watch on YouTube right now as a prime source of motivation:

“Charlie Kaufman brilliantly talks about, you can see it on YouTube, what you do with failure defines you, and I’m able to define myself a lot.”

That Charlie Kaufman speech has been viewed nearly 400,000 times and the quotes are often shared as invaluable sources of inspiration. “Failure is a badge of honor. It means you risked failure. And if you don’t risk failure, you’re never going to do anything that’s different than what you’ve already done or what somebody else has done.”

If you’d like to listen to Kaufman’s speech in full, you can do so by clicking here. Also, be sure to catch our full 30-minute Collider Ladies Night conversation with Silverman on Marry Me, Take This Waltz, her upcoming movie with Blair Underwood and so much more in podcast form below:

