Scarlett Johansson’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Makes Cracks About Thanos & Colin Jost

Last night marked the sixth time Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live, so there was some expectation of switching things up and going even bigger to mark this special occasion. Johansson’s opening monologue set the tone for the night, running five minutes long and including jokes related to Avengers: Infinity War baddie Thanos, her fiancé and “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost, and the forthcoming NBC streaming service Peacock.

Much of Johansson’s opening monologue is centered on SNL cast members suddenly getting snapped out of existence, Infinity War– style. The first to go is Aidy Bryant, who briefly appears for what we think it going to be an Elf on the Shelf bit before it turns into her getting dusted. We also watch cast members Alex Moffat and Bowen Yang get taken, too, with Yang’s quip about the first Asian SNL cast member getting targeted a highlight among the sequence. It’s eventually revealed that Pete Davidson is the madman behind all the willy-nilly snapping, which happens thanks to a toy version of the Thanos gauntlet he bought online. Johansson and “Nick Fury” — SNL‘s prince of a cast member, Keenan Thompson — confront Davidson to bring all the cast members back which he attempts to do after revealing he snapped all the cast members to the new NBC streamer, Peacock. Nice meta-plug, buddy.

It’s was also a ton of fun to see Johansson and Jost have some fun together onstage. The couple is fairly private under normal circumstances, so getting to see them work off one another felt like a treat. Johansson also got to make a few jokes as Jost’s expense and they landed well. All in all, the entire monologue was one of the smoother ones of the season and is well worth the watch.

There’s only one episode left of Saturday Night Live in 2019 and it’s coming on Saturday, December 21. Until then, check out Johansson’s opening monologue, in full, below: