Scarlett Johansson Looks to Trade ‘Marriage Story’ Tears for ‘SNL’ Laughs this Weekend

With Marriage Story now streaming on Netflix, Scarlett Johannson will get a little bit of respite from such heavy material this coming Saturday and remind us how funny she can be. Johansson is gearing up to host SNL for the sixth time. She last graced the 30 Rock stage on March 11, 2017.

SNL released a very short promo today in preparation for the show. It comes on the same day that Marriage Story garnered Johansson a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film grabbed six nominations in all, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Adam Driver. As for Johansson, this is the fifth Golden Globe she’s been nominated for over her already storied career.

And while dramatic performances like that one—and her Black Widow character, who’s got a standalone movie we can look forward to next year—are what she’s best known for, the fact that Scarlett can be uproariously funny ought not be forgotten. A native New Yorker, she’s at her best when she goes back to her roots and puts on that lovely accent to sell marble columns, or Jerseys it up for a guest caterer spot on a morning show. We can probably expect another of those this weekend, and perhaps a little bit of Ivanka Trump as well.

Joining Johansson will be musical guest Niall Horan. He’s a former One Direction member, if you’re too old to know such things (I had to look him up).

You can check out the brief montage of appearances in the promo below.