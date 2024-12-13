No one can resist this controversial, yet iconic Saturday Night Live Christmas sketch that aired back in December 1998. Written by cast members Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon and writers Robert Carlock and Dennis McNicholas, this holiday edition of The Delicious Dish became one of the most memorable sketches in the show's history. The Delicious Dish is a culinary-themed fictional NPR radio show hosted by Margaret Jo McCullin (Gasteyer) and Terry Rialto (Molly Shannon), two soft-spoken and very low-key hosts, mirroring the voices of public radio. The recurring sketch was introduced in 1996, but it was the 1998 episode hosted by actor and comedian Alec Baldwin that became an instant classic.

Everything Fell Into Place To Make This 'SNL' Sketch a Classic

This version of The Delicious Dish featured Baldwin as Pete Schweddy, the owner of a baked goods shop called "Season's Eatings," who is on the show to promote his holiday treat, Schweddy Balls. The comedic genius behind one of Molly Shannon's best SNL sketches begins even before Baldwin takes his seat, as Margaret Jo and Teri discuss their Christmas wishes. Both adorned in hideous Christmas sweater vests (before it became a cool trend), they giggle about "feeling like a glutton" for asking for a funnel for Christmas, and proclaiming "good times" after Teri mentions her excessive rat problem. It sets up the sketch perfectly, showing the audience who these women are, especially when both women break out in laughter at the fact that Pete's bakery rhymes with "Season's Greetings" — something innocent that they both find hilarious.

As Baldwin is introduced, he discusses the various holiday treats his shop offers this time of year, but specifically, his favorites are his balls. The sketch goes on with a hilarious dryness as the hosts talk about the size, smell, and taste of Pete's awkwardly named treat, with each line getting a bigger laugh from the live audience. While there are so many things that are brilliant about this sketch, what stands out most is how committed Gasteyer, Shannon, and Baldwin are to their roles and to not breaking the entire time. While there certainly have been moments in sketches over the years when the host or performers breaking makes the sketch even better, the opposite is true here. It's beyond impressive and makes the sketch even more hilarious as they never crack an unintentional smile.

By the time Baldwin actually utters the words, "no one can resist my Schweddy balls," the live audience has completely lost it. At that moment, the audience is also reminded that what they're watching is in fact meant for radio, exemplified by producer Glen waving from the technician's booth to wrap up the show. This adds a whole other comedic layer to the sketch, thinking about how radio listeners would be hearing all the talk of balls without seeing the platter of the holiday baked goods presented to the hosts. This sketch hits every comedic note, cementing it as one of the most iconic SNL holiday sketches of all time.

'SNL' Creator Lorne Michaels Championed the "Schweddy Balls" Sketch

While this sketch has gone on to be a holiday classic, according to writer and performer Ana Gasteyer, it almost didn't air at the top of the show. In 2019, Gasteyer spoke to Entertainment Weekly, explaining that long-time SNL boss Lorne Michaels had to fight the standards and practices department to put The Delicious Dish sketch at the top of the show, which usually included the show's strongest sketches. ("Racier" content was usually pushed to after midnight.) Gasteyer recalled:

"... [Michaels] so correctly understood that the characters were naive to the usage of the word 'balls' that he fought really hard and successfully to have it air before midnight, which I really appreciated. He always goes to the mat for work that deserves it. So that's a huge honor."

It's possible that the sketch still would have resonated years later no matter when it appeared in the broadcast, but it was clearly a good instinct on his part to show his support for this holiday classic. The "Schweddy Balls" sketch is so popular and beloved that it even inspired a Ben and Jerry’s ice cream flavor. The sketch has found its way into holiday family traditions, becoming a re-watch alongside holiday classics like It's A Wonderful Life and National Lamopoon's Christmas Vacation.

While there have been plenty of hilarious Christmas sketches since, the "Schweddy Balls" sketch still remains one of the show's best, thanks to the brilliant comedic performances by Ana Gasteyer, Molly Shannon, and Alec Baldwin. If you are looking for a laugh this holiday season, take a few minutes to watch this sketch that will no doubt bring a smile to your face. As Margaret Jo and Terry would say, "Good times."

