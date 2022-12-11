Science is hard but it is made much harder when you have Cecily Strong and Mikey Day as your students. "Science Room" is a staple of Saturday Night Live and while we've gotten some great frustrated teachers in the past, this time we got to see how Steve Martin and Martin Short interact with students who maybe don't understand how being on a science program for PBS works. The episode was great overall and this was one of the first sketches that we got to see and it's great to have it back.

The sketch is simple: Two kids don't know the answers to simple science question, and so the educational program instead becomes one that leaves the teachers frustrated with how much they have to spoon-feed to the students. With Martin and Short as their teachers though, it's even more chaotic than the previous times we have seen this sketch. Before, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Driver have shared their frustrations with both Strong and Day as students and now that we have a new sketch, the "lore" of these two kids has grown.

Mainly in that Day starts the sketch by talking about how for the holidays, he wants to know what happened to his brother, which Martin and Short dismiss and try to move past. So I can't wait for the return of this sketch to figure out what happened there.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Steve Martin and Martin Short Plan Another Wedding in 'Father of the Bride' Sketch

The sketch is more of the same and yet it still is funny listening to both Strong and Day miss very easy questions much to the frustration of those trying to teach them. It's one of those rare cases where it works because it keeps being funny watching a different group of people interact with these two kids.

Sure, it can get frustrating because it is just two characters who can't figure out that the making a liquid so cold that it becomes a solid is called "freezing," but it is funny just how long the bit keeps on going. We get to see just how hard each of these teachers are trying, and the lengths that it takes to break them into finally just snapping about the kids not getting it. So it was funny to watch Martin and Short and their balance take on both Strong and Day and their energy.