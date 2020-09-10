‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Returning to the Studio — Season 46 Premiere Date Announced

I found the SNL At Home episodes to be curious, and often successful, experiments. Without the big, broad, brightly lit traditions of Studio 8H and live audiences cackling, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live were left to their own devices to create comedy with whatever was around them, revealing inadvertently which of the cast had experience and confidence creating their own content. But now, tradition takes over again. SNL‘s 46th season premiere date has been announced — alongside the news it will be returning to the studio for live broadcast.

SNL season 46 will begin on October 3, with the cast returning to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center to entertain us with live comedy. We had previously reported executive producer Lorne Michaels was considering a return during the end of season 45’s At Home episodes, where episodes would be filmed without a present studio audience for safety reasons. While no further updates have been given vis-a-vis audiences, or any other safety protocols, I’m hoping that Michaels and the rest of the crew are putting safety absolutely first, because I just don’t think the fabric of our nation can handle national treasure Kenan Thompson getting coronavirus.

Speaking of “national treasures,” one other piece of SNL news is great news for Ego Nwodim, and therefore, for all of us. The featured cast player has made a huge impression last season, and as Deadline reports, she has been upgraded to full-on repertory status. While we await any other news regarding what this new season will look like, if any other cast shakeups will take place, or who hosts might be, we can at least revel in the fact that we’ll be getting more Nwodim alongside her talented peers, and we’ll see them all on the comforting stages of Studio 8H soon.

Saturday Night Live season 46 begins on NBC on October 3, airing live at 11:30pm EST. For more on SNL, here’s our interview with Kyle Mooney.