Saturday Night Live is entering the new year with some new faces, as today they have announced the season will return on January 15 with a first-time host, Ariana DeBose, and a first-time musical guest, Roddy Ricch. The sketch show has been on break since December 18 when Paul Rudd hosted with a limited cast and crew due to a rise in COVID cases. Currently, the show is expected to proceed as normal with the full cast, crew, and live audience.

Debose may be making her SNL debut but she is no stranger to live performances. Debose is a Tony Award-nominated actress. She also recently starred as Anita in Stephen Speilberg’s West Side Story and had a supporting role in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! alongside current Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong. Debose is joining the long list of first-time hosts for this season of Saturday Night Live. Joining names like Owen Wilson, Simu Liu, and Billie Elish, so far this season only Rudd has been a repeat host.

Roddy Ricch, who is also making his SNL debut as the musical guest, is a Grammy-winning rapper. He is also a multi-platinum selling artist whose sophomore album “Live Life Fast”, released last month, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Saturday Night Live is also set to air new shows on January 22 and January 29 with hosts and musical guests that are yet to be announced. Additionally, along with the show’s standard live broadcast on NBC, Saturday Night Live will be streaming the rest of the season live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT).

Watch Debose make her hosting debut on NBC or Peacock on January January 15 and stream all past season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

