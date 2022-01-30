Stand-up comedian John Mulaney will once again be returning to host Saturday Night Live making him officially part of the Five-Timers Club. The Five-Timers Club joke was brought up not too long ago when, in late December, Paul Rudd was welcomed into the club by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. Unfortunately, Rudd’s episode aired without an audience present, due to the surge of cases of those infected with the new Omicron variant. So far, the club consists of 21 stars who have hosted the show a minimum of five times. Now, it seems it is time for the former SNL writer to join the club and become its 22nd member.

Mulaney is scheduled to host the late-night show on February 26, with LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest for the episode. The rock band last played on the show in 2017. Mulaney’s first appearance as SNL’s host was on April 24, followed by March 2, 2019, and two times in 2020, February 29 and October 31. He will be joining the Five-Timers Club which includes, besides the aforementioned Hanks and Fey, stars like Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, and Drew Barrymore.

In 2021, a year in which he did not host SNL, Mulaney had a spotlight shone on his personal life with the announcement of his divorce from makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, in May. The same month, not long after, it was revealed that Mulaney had begun a relationship with actress Olivia Munn. In September, the couple revealed they were expecting a child and two months later in November, their son, Malcolm, was born.

On Twitter, Mulaney confirmed his future appearance by posting a picture that featured three vertically lined up multicolored pamphlets, one that read the episode’s premiere date, another his name, and the bottom one ‘LCD Soundsystem’. The caption read: “And just like that…”. The honor of hosting the show has only ever been attributed to three other former SNL writers besides Mulaney, Conan O'Brien, Louis C.K., and Larry David.

You can witness the comedian being welcomed into the renowned Five-Timers Club next month, on Saturday, February 26.

