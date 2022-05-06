Saturday Night Live is starting a brand new stretch of episodes this weekend to close out its 47th season and there's a lot of fun still to come for the sketch comedy. On Saturday, the show welcomes back Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch from the multiverse to host for a second time while Arcade Fire comes on for their fifth appearance just after the release of their new album WE. It's the first of three new episodes that will invite some exciting guests and creatives for their first visits.

As previously reported, Cumberbatch is hosting fresh off his appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel in a pretty similar manner to his last appearance which came after the first film. In his last outing, everyone kept wondering why he was so hot while he was just trying to figure out why he was even in the sketch. He also got to share the screen in a notable scene as a male stripper for a surprise bachelorette party alongside Mikey Day and Anthony Rizzo, David Ross, and Dexter Fowler of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Following Cumberbatch's appearance on the show, SNL is welcoming a veteran musical artist and star actress to the stage for the first time on May 14. Ahead of her appearance in Season 2 of the hit show Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez will make her debut on the sketch comedy. Gomez made waves on the series as the millennial Mabel who was drawn into the true-crime podcasting world with washed-up actor Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) and the cooky, cash-strapped broadway producer Oliver Putnam (Martin Short). The Hulu original comedy-mystery garnered Gomez a People's Choice Award as The Comedy TV Star of 2021, an impressive feat considering the comedy legends she shared the screen with. Season 2 of the show continues from its massive cliffhanger on June 28.

It won't just be Gomez's first time as Post Malone will join the multitalented star as the musical guest for the evening. Given his pop superstardom over the past few years, it's hard to believe Post has never made it to the SNL stage before, but it's as good of a time as any for him to come on. The Grammy nominee has a highly-anticipated new album slated to release on June 3 called Twelve Carat Toothache​​​​​.

Season 47 will then wrap up on May 21 with the guest and musical artist to be announced later. SNL looks to finish out strong after last season saw the show become the #1 entertainment program in the 18-49 demographic and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

The new episode of SNL with Cumberbatch airs on May 7 with the remainder of the season also streaming live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

