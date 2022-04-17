Marvel fans are gearing up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from veteran director Sam Raimi and in preparation for the film's release, star Benedict Cumberbatch is heading to Saturday Night Live to host for the second time! The Sherlock star will be joined by musical guest Arcade Fire, and it will definitely be an episode of Saturday Night Live that fans won't want to miss. (If it's anything like the last time, there will probably be a sketch where a cast member tries to figure out why Cumberbatch is so hot.)

Cumberbatch hosting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn't that surprising, the last time he hosted was for the release of his movie Doctor Strange where the world was introduced to the character. And he did a pretty good job his first time around given that the world didn't exactly know Cumberbatch for his comedic timing.

Having Arcade Fire there with him is a fitting musical guest for the Academy Award-nominated actor, and it should be a great show for fans of both Cumberbatch and the band. It will be interesting to see just how different the episode will be now that he has had quite a lot of Marvel movies under his belt in comparison to his first time around.

Cumberbatch stars as Dr. Stephen Strange, the once-great keeper of the Time stone who is now potentially responsible for the creation of the multiverse and the fracturing of it. He's joined by WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch as they try to figure out what is happening to the universe using her power with the Darkhold and trying to find a way to stop what is happening around them.

The movie is a huge build-up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most definitely going to change the MCU for good in what it is bringing upon our favorite characters. So it is a huge movie not only for fans but for the franchise in general, so it isn't surprising that the star of the movie is taking to Saturday Night Live the week of its release. Still, it's a pretty big deal for fans of Cumberbatch and the MCU.

It will be exciting to see how he does the second time around and whether they bring back some of his same sketch characters in the new episode, but it's going to be one that fans won't want to miss!

