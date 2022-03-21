The weekend’s favorite show is coming back with all new episodes. NBC has announced that Saturday Night Live will return with three back-to-back shows next month, with several hosting and musical guest debuts to bring the show back on-air.

Jerrod Carmichael will make his hosting debut when SNL returns on April 2, promoting his all-new special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel on HBO, with another first-time guest, Gunna, as the musical guest. Second time guests Jake Gyllenhaal and Camila Cabello will team up as host and musical guest for the April 9 show, promoting the former’s new film, Ambulance, and the latter’s upcoming album, Familia. Finally, Lizzo will pull double duty as both host and musical guest on April 16, marking her first time hosting and second time performing on the show.

The new lineup of hosts follows a strong set from SNL’s March episodes, including Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz, star of Matt Reeves’ smash-hit superhero film, The Batman. The show seems to be following its recent pattern of one comedian followed by two major, non-stand up comedy stars as they did in March, when Isaac and Kravitz followed John Mulaney’s appearance on the show that inducted him into the five timer’s club, a select group of stars who have hosted the show upwards of five times or more.

SNL has had a season of consistently impressive sketches this year, bringing in major names to host the late night comedy show from across the world of entertainment. It’s almost certain that Carmichael will knock the proverbial comedy ball out of the park, and the same for Gyllenhaal, given his past with the show, but it will be interesting to see how Lizzo’s turn as host plays out. While she is not a comedian or an actor herself, her TikTok profile has certainly proved that she knows how to land a joke and make a splash, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

SNL will stream the rest of the upcoming season live on Peacock, where all prior seasons of the sketch-comedy giant are available to stream in full, including this year’s episodes. Fans can watch the upcoming April host slate when the show returns on both NBC and its streaming service on April 2 at 11:30 pm EST/8:30 pm PST.

