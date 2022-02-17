Saturday Night Live has been killing it this season with a variety of great hosts and memorable sketches. Thankfully, after a three-week hiatus, the series is returning with three new shows starting with comedian John Mulaney on February 26th.

As previously reported, Mulaney, who is a former SNL writer himself, will be joining the five-timers club when he hosts on the 26th with musical guest LCD Soundsystem who is also returning to the show for the second time. Mulaney will most likely be promoting his standup tour “John Mulaney: From Scratch” which resumes on March 11th.

The week after, on March 5th, actor Oscar Isaac will be making his hosting debut and Charli XCX will be the musical guest for the second time. Oscar has had an amazing career in the last decade with hits like Dune, Ex Machina, Inside Llewelyn Davis, Annihilation, the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and he will be promoting his new Marvel Disney+ show Moon Knight which debuts on March 30th. Charli XCX was recently the musical guest for Paul Rudd’s show back in December, but she was not able to perform due to COVID concerns, so it is nice for the singer to get another chance as the musical guest. Her newest album “Crash”, which features the hit single “Beg For You”, releases on March 18th.

Finally, on March 12th, actress Zoë Kravitz will be making her hosting debut with musical guest Rosalía who is also making her SNL debut. Kravitz has been in many popular franchise films in recent years like Mad Max: Fury Road, the Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts, and she just released a new thriller on HBO Max Kimi which has been received pretty well by both critics and audiences alike. However, her biggest role to date will be as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman which hits theaters on March 4th. As for Rosalía, the Grammy-winning artist’s new album “MOTOMAMI” releases on March 18th.

SNL looks to continue its strong season when it returns live on February 26th at 11:30 pm EST/8:30 pm PST, and it will be streaming on Peacock simultaneously with its broadcast release. For all the latest SNL news, stick with Collider.

