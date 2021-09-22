October will be a great month for Saturday Night Live fans, as the official SNL account on Twitter has revealed the first four hosts and musical guests for the 47th season, which has its season premiere on October 2. Saturday Night Live will return with a string of consecutive episodes and first-time hosts.

Owen Wilson, who was recently seen in Disney+’s Loki, will host Saturday Night Live for the first time. Wilson has made a cameo in the show, but was never appeared as host. Now, with a hit series and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch coming to theaters on October 22, the first-timer could certainly lead sketches about his experiences in the Marvel or Anderson universes. The musical guest, Kacey Musgraves, is a six-time Grammy award winner and will sing two songs to promote her brand new album, star-crossed.

Kim Kardashian West will also host for the first time. Her reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has been repeatedly spoofed on SNL, and Kim has been played by Nasim Pedrad, who is no longer a cast member. So… the job’s open? The musical guest for the second episode is Halsey, who returns for the fourth time and promotes her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

The third freshman host is Academy Award-winner Rami Malek, who is playing opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, the new (and 25th) James Bond film that is set to hit theaters on October 8. The musical guest will be rapper Young Thug, whose upcoming album PUNK will be released on October 15.

Finally, the end of October will see former cast member and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis as host. The actor will be right at home and might revisit some old characters he played such as Joe Biden and The Devil. The fourth musical guest is Brandi Carlile, a first-timer who will be promoting her highly-anticipated new album, In These Silent Days, which comes out on October 1.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, Peacock will livestream the first four episodes of SNL’s 47th season starting with the premiere on October 2. Check out the announcement of the hosts and musical guests below.

