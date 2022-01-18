Following a bumpy run of canceled music performances, live audience filmings, and a slimmed down cast, Saturday Night Live is charging into January full steam ahead with back-to-back shows on January 22 and January 29. Along with its usual live broadcast on NBC, the sketch comedy show will also air live on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock at 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte will host the January 22 show. The actor appeared on the weekly series from 2002-2010 and moved on to star in a film centered around his beloved SNL character MacGruber, who was a satire personality based on the titular secret agent from television MacGyver. The film was such a hit that over 10 years later, it received a follow-up series that debuted last month on Peacock. Along with starring in the series, Forte also writes and executive produces. Also leading in MacGruber is fellow SNL alum Kristen Wiig along with Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliot, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, and Timothy V. Murphy. Prior to the MacGruber series, Forte starred in FOX's The Last Man on Earth for which he earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Hitting the stage as the musical guests on the January 22 show will be Italian rock band Måneskin. Rising to fame following their second-place win on Italy’s X Factor in 2017, the band’s platinum single “Beggin’” earned the longest standing #1 spot on Alternative radio in 2021.

Hot on the heels of success in both Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley as well his reprisal role as the Green Goblin in the box office-crushing Spider-Man: No Way Home, Willem Dafoe will be giving the opening monologue and hosting on January 29. Dafoe has had an illustrious career in the film industry spanning over three decades. Over the course of his time in Hollywood, the actor has earned four Academy Award nominations, four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and many more forms of critical recognition. He’s appeared in seemingly all film genres, starring in movies such as Platoon, The Fault in Our Stars, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The Florida Project.

Joining Dafoe on the January 29 episode of SNL will be pop star Katy Perry. This isn’t Perry’s first rodeo, as she has appeared on the SNL stage three other times with this performance marking her fourth. Perry has had a globally successful run in the music industry, beginning with her breakthrough album, 2008’s One of the Boys, which featured hits including “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot n Cold." Currently, fans can catch the “Firework” singer in Las Vegas where she is headlining her first residency, “PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre.

Tune in to both new episodes of SNL on January 16 and 29 live on NBC as well as on their companion streaming platform Peacock. If you can’t wait for the new episodes to air, head to Peacock to stream all the show’s previous seasons.

