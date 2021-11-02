Saturday Night Live returns for three consecutive shows in November, and Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu will be making their hosting debuts on the long-running NBC variety series.

Loki and Lovecraft Country star Majors will host the series on November 13th, promoting the November 3rd release of his Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall. Taylor Swift will be joining Majors as the musical guest. This will be the pop star’s fifth appearance, having hosted the show once and performed as a musical guest four times. Her album, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will be released on November 12th.

Star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and the series Kim’s Convenience, Liu will host on November 20th. Joining Liu will be Saweetie, the multi-platinum global artist and “Best Friend" singer. She will be making her musical debut on the show ahead of her debut album, "Pretty Bitch Music," which comes out next year.

As previously announced, Succession star Kieran Culkin is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this Saturday. In addition, NBC confirmed that Ed Sheeran, who was first announced as the musical guest to accompany Culkin last month, will, in fact, still be making his scheduled performance this weekend after he tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week ago.

“Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today,” Sheeran wrote to accompany a photo of himself by Nic Minns, “So if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

Culkin and Sheeran will host Saturday Night Live this weekend on November 6. Majors and Swift will appear on November 13, while Liu and Sawettie will star on November 20.

