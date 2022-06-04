Season 47 of Saturday Night Live was a season of laughs, tears, impressions, and transitions. As expected of a show that relies on “new blood” every few years to keep up with the evolving comedy landscape, there were a number of exciting new additions both in front of and behind the camera. Those new additions, however, were followed by what felt like a mass exodus in the cast and the writers’ room, ultimately positioning the show for another “year of change.” But the creative shake-ups weren’t the only things the show had to deal with. A Covid outbreak turned Studio 8H into a ghost town for what was supposed to be Paul Rudd’s Five-Timers Club Christmas extravaganza, the horrific war in Ukraine forced the show to re-evaluate its priorities, and Joe Biden and Donald Trump continued to fuel the political coverage. Despite some bumps along the way, the show managed to pull off another season of silliness and satire during times when it can feel almost impossible to laugh— a tremendous feat that SNL has continued to accomplish for nearly five decades.

The series introduced ten new writers for Season 47, including Mike DiCenzo, who’s been an NBC staple for years writing at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and then continuing his Fallon journey at The Tonight Show, along with former Last Week Tonight with John Oliver writer Ben Silva, and comedian Vanessa Jackson, to name a few. The most noticeable writers were Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins, who at times felt like they were on-screen more than some of the official cast members. The trio, known as the comedy team Please Don’t Destroy, released a pre-recorded sketch featuring a new celebrity almost every week. While at times it felt like they were trying too hard to be the next generation’s The Lonely Island, who made pre-recorded content for the show famous with their Digital Shorts, their comedy proved to be different enough in tone and scope that it allowed them to stand firmly on their own. Unlike their predecessors, Ben, Martin, and John routinely played themselves, leaning into their insecurities and friendship, and rarely leaving their cramped office.

Image via NBC

The Please Don’t Destroy videos were actually one of the most consistent elements of this season, as many key cast members were absent for chunks of time working on different projects. Rather than wondering what the cast was going to come up with each week, the audience was left wondering who exactly from the cast was actually going to be there. Kate McKinnon was notably absent for the season’s first six episodes as she was off filming the limited series Tiger King adaptation, Joe vs. Carole, Cecily Strong missed a handful of episodes for her one-woman show The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, and Pete Davidson was missing for several weeks to film the upcoming horror movie, The Home.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Natasha Lyonne's Best Sketches, Ranked

This come-and-go mindset at Saturday Night Live is something entirely new. Years prior, it was understood that when you were hired at SNL, the show would require all of your time, energy, and attention for what you hoped would be the next several years. While this loosening of the reins on the cast does enable the performers to create a presence beyond Studio 8H, it prevents the cast from gelling together and discovering who works best with whom. In other words, the “we’re in this together” mentality that was established and palpable with other casts has unfortunately faded, perhaps permanently.

Image via SNL



Three new cast members were also introduced this season, each of whom brought their own specific style. While new members typically struggle to find their footing and get screen time, James Austin Johnson was thrown into the deep end playing both Trump and Biden in almost every episode. The show has tried out a number of people in both those roles, even enlisting outsiders such as Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey, but it’s safe to assume that Johnson will be taking care of both impressions for the foreseeable future, as he pretty much nails them both. Cecily Strong also pulled double duty as both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jeannine Pirro, and Chris Redd leaned into the “cool guy” persona for his take on New York’s new mayor, Eric Adams. And while we’re talking about impressions, Chloe Fineman proved that she can not only impersonate Britney Spears and Anna Delvey, but also a number of her cast mates, as evident in “The Understudy.” The show also rightfully abandoned a Cold Open for the February 27 episode to give the spotlight to the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

The fun and colorful newbie Sarah Sherman gave the show a jolt of energy every time she was on-screen. While she made memorable appearances in the season’s weirder sketches, including “Six Flags” and “Meatballs,” she made herself at home at the Weekend Update desk where she established a playful rapport with Colin Jost. Sherman already developed a successful recurring segment in which she plays herself, innocently talking to Jost and then taking his words out of context and “exposing” him for his narrow-minded beliefs. Unfortunately, Aristotle Athari, the third new player on the block, didn’t get nearly as much of a chance to shine as the others, though his quirky style was evident and appreciated with his soft-spoken Angelo and robot stand-up comic Laughingtosh 3000.

Image via NBC

A number of celebrities crushed their hosting debut, including Kim Kardashian, Oscar Isaac, Billie Eilish, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne, and SNL alum Will Forte. Former SNL writer John Mulaney and Paul Rudd both joined the Five-Timers Club, though Rudd’s episode was totally derailed when Covid plagued a significant portion of the cast and crew. It was such a strange situation that Lorne Michaels was forced to call on some trusty folks to fill in the gaps. Tina Fey and Tom Hanks came to Rudd’s aid and kept the show alive, along with Michael Che, who stuck around for Weekend Update. That episode, the show also lost Anna Drezen, one of the show’s head writers, who left to focus on upcoming animated series Praise Petey.

The biggest changes to the series came at the end of the season, when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson all announced that Season 47 would be their last. Given the fact that all four have been with the show for quite some time, it shouldn’t feel like too much of a surprise that this would be their final season. And yet, it still does. Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant’s departure will likely be felt the most, as they’ve both been two of the strongest performers during their decade run — McKinnon won two Emmys for her work and Bryant was nominated for three. It’s these accolades that made their final episode feel especially underwhelming. Bryant managed to slip in her gratitude in her “Trend Forecasters” segment with Bowen Yang and the Cold Open was reserved for McKinnon’s last “Close Encounter” sketch. Surprisingly, Mooney, who had been on the show for nine years, didn’t get any sort of send-off, whereas Davidson, the least senior of the four, got his own Update segment.

Image via NBC

So what’s ahead for Saturday Night Live? There’s a good chance that the show will bring on several new cast members, not only to make up for this season’s exits, but to prepare for the future. Cecily Strong joined the cast with McKinnon and Bryant in 2012 and Kenan Thompson’s been with the show since 2003, which makes him the longest-tenured cast member in SNL history. It wouldn’t be surprising if next year was Thompson’s last, as it would be his 20th year at the show. And while Strong is the show’s most reliable and versatile player, her career continues to grow beyond Studio 8H. In addition to her one-woman stage show, she recently released a book, and will be starring in Season 2 of the AppleTV+ hit Schmigadoon!.

Whatever the future may be for the legendary sketch series, let’s hope it includes lots of laughs.