Saturday Night Live has set forth the next mission for none other than MacGruber himself, Will Forte. The actor and comedian will host the next episode of SNL, with musical guest Måneskin. While it's yet to be seen, a very good episode could be in store as Forte was a cast member on the series from seasons 28 through 35, a span of eight years. Both he and Måneskin will be making their first respective hosting and musical guest debuts.

Forte is hot off Peacock's MacGruber series, where the actor stars as a MacGyver ripoff in a parody made famous through an SNL sketch. This is undoubtedly Forte's most iconic character, though he always made an impression in the skits he was featured in. He never really got the spotlight in the same way that Andy Samberg, Bill Hader, or Kristen Wiig did, though all three (and more) have collaborated with Forte on various projects over the years, which has to speak to their camaraderie fostered at 30 Rockefeller Center. Aside from MacGruber, Forte also had a brief stint on the comedy series portraying President George W. Bush.

Fox comedy The Last Man on Earth would perhaps be Forte's second-widest known project behind MacGruber. That comedy premiered in 2015 and starred the comedian as Tandy 'Phil' Miller, the "last" man on Earth. He eventually met up with a group of misfits (including Wiig and fellow SNL alum Jason Sudeikis as his brother in guest roles) who tried their best to re-inhabit the planet. Fox ultimately canceled the series after four seasons in 2018. Aside from comedy, Forte has also taken on some dramatic roles, most notably in Alexander Payne's 2013 film Nebraska. He played David, the son of Woody (Bruce Dern), who ends up having to go on a road trip with his father to try and obtain a supposed sweepstakes prize.

The new episode will also mark the SNL debut of Måneskin, an Italian rock band formed in 2016. The group recently released their second album Teatro d'ira : Vol. 1. They've made waves by cracking the top 10 of the UK singles chart, becoming the first-ever Italian rock band to do so. Måneskin first hit prominence internationally by winning the Eurovision Song Contest last year, a competition highly popularized in the Netflix film of the same name, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

SNL will return this Saturday with host Will Forte and musical guest Måneskin. All episodes of this season can be streamed on Peacock. Check out SNL's tweet announcing the news below:

