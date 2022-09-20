Fall is almost upon us and that means we can start gearing up for the next season of Saturday Night Live, however, before the curtains open on the new season there seems to be some last-minute overhaul that has seen another veteran Chris Redd exit the long-running show. This adds to an unprecedented exodus that began a few months ago, making Redd the 8th member to leave from the previous season. He bows out after 5 seasons having made his debut as a featured player in the 43rd season in 2017.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” the comedian said in a statement. Further adding; “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.” Those friends turned family that Redd refers to possibly includes Kenan Thompson with whom he shared the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in his sophomore season on the show for his contribution to the song Come Back Barack which bemoaned President Barack Obama's departure from the White House. Redd would go on to star in Thompson's eponymous Emmy-nominated sitcom Kenan which premiered in 2021.

Shortly after his Emmy win, Redd was promoted to repertory status and would go on to perform acclaimed impressions of Mayor Eric Adams, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, rapper Kanye West, Sterling K. Brown, and Eric Trump. He was also known for portraying "Guy Who Just Bought a Boat" on the Weekend Update segment of the show.

Image via NBC

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Season 48 New Cast Members Include Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and More

Redd's post-SNL path will most likely be similar to that of many fellow alums. He has a stand-up comedy special in the works at HBO Max which is expected to release later this year. This will be a follow-up to his debut comedy album, But Here We Are released in 2019. He will also be portraying Frankie Crocker in the upcoming biographical film, Spinning Gold based on the life of American record executive, Neil Bogart, who founded Casablanca Records. Redd's other projects in the works include the feature Cyber Monday, a yet untitled animation from Michaels’ Broadway Video and Audible where he will be voicing a lead role.

To fill the void that will be left by Redd and several other SNL veterans who've exited the venerated show, SNL has introduced new faces to the lineup. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker will be bringing new flavor to the show beginning from the upcoming 48th season. On board to help them navigate their new challenge are veterans Thompson, Colin Jost, Michel Che, and Cecily Strong. It remains to be seen if any more exits are to be expected. The line-up for the next season also includes Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, and Bowen Yang.

Season 48 of SNL will premiere on October 1 on NBC