After the mass exodus of cast members and the new cast members getting announced, NBC has finally revealed who are the next hosts of Saturday Night Live Season 48. As always, the sketch show will feature a slate of guests who spoof TV shows, movies, commercials, and politics in front of a live studio audience. NBC announced that the new season of SNL will kick off with three consecutive shows with celebrities who are hosting for the first time.

The season will kick off with Miles Teller, along with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Even though Teller isn’t starring in a new TV show or movie in early October, the actor is an important cast member of Top Gun: Maverick, a blockbuster that has managed to fly safe and strong at the box office, raking in $1.4 billion dollars. So we can expect Top Gun sketches and maybe a Tom Cruise cameo? Lamar is also an important guest: The rapper is promoting the first studio album he releases in five years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

On October 8, it’s time for British star Brandon Gleeson to make his hosting debut. The Irish actor stars in the dark comedy The Banshees of Insherin alongside Colin Farrell. The Emmy winner rose to worldwide prominence after playing Alastor Moody in the Harry Potter film series, and he was also in modern acclaimed movies such as In Bruges, and has been recently selected to integrate into the cast of the highly anticipated sequel Joker Foliè a Deux. The musical guest is Willow, who also makes her SNL debut and promotes her studio album <COPINGMECHANISM>, which comes out the day before.

Last but not least, Season 48 will have its first host-musical guest pairing with world-famous rapper Meghan Thee Stallion pulling double duty on the stage. Stallion has a knack for comedy, and was recently featured in an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as herself. Might her hosting gig suggest she’s coming back for more in the Marvel series? We’ll have to wait until October 15 to find out. In any case, Stallion also promotes her new album Traumazine, which was released in August.

Up until today, eight cast members of SNL announced they were not returning for Season 48 of the sketch show, the latest of them being Chris Redd. Before him, longtime members and fan-favorites Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson made their exits public, as well as Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. So when the series premieres, you can expect to see a lot of fresh faces.

NBC premieres Season 48 of Saturday Night Live on October 1.