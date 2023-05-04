The need for the Writers Guild of America to go on strike is completely justified. Writers deserve fair wages, just like anyone else in the industry. Their ideas, execution and understanding of the stories they create are an essential part of the entertainment we consume every day. The current state of the industry is taking things from audiences as well, as Variety reports that Saturday Night Live had already selected its next two hosts for its upcoming weeks. Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge were supposed to be front and center in New York City, before the remaining episodes of the season had to be scrapped due to the strike.

Culkin has been the talk of the town lately, due to his performance as Roman Roy in HBO's prestigious drama series, Succession. As one of the Roy siblings, Roman has to deal with the responsibility of leading Waystar Royco. after the death of his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). As if being the CEO of one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world wasn't hard enough, Roman also has to deal with a complicated grief process due to how he never had a healthy relationship with his late father. The final episode of Succession is set to air this month, bringing the Roy family drama to its conclusion.

On the other hand, Coolidge has been involved with a very different type of project, as she was seen in last year's Shotgun Wedding. She also recently took home an Emmy Award for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt on HBO's The White Lotus. The globetrotting series focuses on the guests and employees of the titular White Lotus resorts, with Coolidge's character proving so popular she was the only actor to reprise her role in the second season.

Image Via HBO

RELATED: Jason Reitman to Direct Movie Based on the Insane Opening Night of 'Saturday Night Live'

The Writers Continue to Demand Their Rights

Saturday Night Live wasn't the only production to shut down due to the ongoing WGA strike, as most of the late night programs also closed its doors for the moment. All over the industry, studios are reacting differently to the current problem, with House of the Dragon moving forward with production, even if there aren't any writers present on set. Screenplays are the backbone of any good movie or television show, and it's only fair for the people behind them to receive appropriate compensation. Hopefully, both parties can reach a logical agreement sooner rather than later.

You can check out Ana De Armas' opening monologue from the latest episode of Saturday Night Live below: