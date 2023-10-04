The Big Picture Season 49 of Saturday Night Live will begin on October 14 with host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice, marking Davidson's return after departing at the end of Season 47.

The upcoming season will see the full cast from the previous season returning, which is unusual for the show. Two featured players will be promoted, and Chloe Troast will join as a new featured player.

SAG-AFTRA released a statement clarifying that anyone appearing on the show is not crossing the picket line, allowing them to fulfill their contractual obligations with the production.

After last season was cut short when the WGA went on strike, audiences have been wondering when Saturday Night Live might return now that a deal was struck. Well, the answer is here! Season 49 will kick off on October 14 with host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice.

Davidson, who departed the sketch show at the end of Season 47, was actually set to host last season before the strikes started. But luckily writers were able to get a fair deal from studios so now fans will get another opportunity to see him on that iconic stage again. When he was originally going to host, he was expected to his Peacock series Bupkis, now it’s anyone’s guess what he might be promoting now.

But Davidson is not the only upcoming host for audiences to be looking forward to. It’s also been revealed that Bad Bunny will serve as both host and musical guest on October 21. While Bad Bunny is typically known for his music career, he’s also recently shown off his comedic chops in films like Bullet Train. So, it’ll be fun to see what he brings to Saturday Night Live.

The New Season Will Also See the Full Cast Return!

Image via NBC

In a rare event for the long-running series, Saturday Night Live is retaining its full cast from the previous season. Usually between seasons, main casts will depart for other projects or featured players will get dropped, but not this time. Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang will all return with James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman getting promoted from featured player status.

Additionally, they will not be the only ones coming back to studio 8H after the strikes. Chloe Troast has been added to the cast as a featured player. Troast comedy background includes frequent collaborations with Please Don’t Destroy, the trio of SNL writers that have gained acclaim for their prerecorded segments on the show. She will even appear in the comedy group’s upcoming film The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

It is important to note that SAG-AFTRA has released a statement about Saturday Night Live’s return in the wake of the WGA’s strike ending. Anyone appearing on the show as a host, guest, or cast member is not crossing the picket line. They are being allowed to fulfill their contractual obligations with the production.

Saturday Night Live will return to its usual date and time slot on October 14. It can be watched live on NBC or streamed live on Peacock.