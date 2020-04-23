‘SNL’ Returning This Week With New ‘At Home’ Episode

There will be a brand new episode of Saturday Night Live at Home this weekend per NBC, which is taking advantage of a captive audience during our current quarantine.

Tom Hanks “hosted” the last new episode on April 11, which featured Coldplay singer Chris Martin as the musical guest. Both appearances were kept as surprises, and in keeping with that, the network did not announce any special guests for this week’s episode. You’ll just have to tune in and see.

Colin Jost and Michael Che will surely co-host Weekend Update once again, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what Lorne Michaels will have the SNL players will lampoon this week, though the White House feels like a safe bet. And it’d be pretty cool if Fiona Apple agreed to perform, given the warm reception to her new album this month. Maybe Chris Hemsworth could turn up as host in an effort to promote his new Netflix movie Extraction? The possibilities are literally endless!

See below for SNL‘s announcement video, and let me know in the comments section below if you think Jost will have a guitar casually chilling in the background of his Zoom frame. Click here to see the sketch show’s animated riff on the Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles.