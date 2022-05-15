Saturday Night Live asks some hard-hitting questions of us and last night, they had quite the doozy: What if your Bratz dolls came to life and tried to "help you" with the divorce of your parents? It'd go wrong. With host Selena Gomez, we got to see how a young girl (Sarah Sherman) deals with the news of her parents separating, with her Bratz dolls trying to give her advice. They're rude, mean, and more interested in what the deal is with the young girl's dad, played by Kyle Mooney.

Whether or not you were a part of the Bratz doll era, this is a sketch that many of us probably thought about at one point in our lives. Thanks to movies like Toy Story, so many of us grew up wishing that our toys could come to life and talk to us and help us through our problems. And for this young girl, she says she doesn't have any friends, so she wanted her dolls to be real so that they could help her.

That must have been the magic words because they do come to life, and she's confronted with dolls who keep telling her that her mom is a b*tch and that her dad as the energy of a DJ who likes bottle service instead of being an analyst like his daughter thinks he is. They're all more concerned with going to party in Miami than actually helping this young girl, and it's hilarious.

The three unhelpful Bratz dolls are Jade (Gomez), who has a flip phone, a dog salon, and fights with her boyfriend too much, Gigi (Aidy Bryant) who used to be an American Girl Doll but then found out what being sexy is. And finally, there's Dylan (Bowen Yang), who is a boy Bratz doll who came out as a Bratz and now Gigi and Jade are his chosen familly.

They say they come to life whenever a young girl is going through her parents getting divorced to give her guidance, but the reality is that they basically are mean to her for the entire time they're talking. Finally the girl asks if they'll just go back to being their doll selves, which they say no because they're headed to Miami with her father.

What this all teaches us is that maybe we shouldn't ever get to meet our favorite toys.

Check out the sketch below:

