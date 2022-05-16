Selena Gomez had a stellar debut on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. There were so many memorable sketches and one of the funniest of the episode was Intuition. This was an all too relatable scenario that goes down the hilariously dark rabbit hole of trying to trust your significant other.

In the sketch Gomez and SNL cast member Chris Redd play a couple trying to enjoy a night in, but once Redd goes out to get some paper towels that is when the humorous chaos begins. The classic “devil on your shoulder” gimmick is played out, except with the usual angel counterpart nowhere to be seen. In these high pressure situations there is no time for positive thinking and Gomez's devil disguised as “intuition”, played by Punkie Johnson, goes through the over-complicated rational of thinking her boyfriend is cheating on her. This is done through song of course, taking us through the simple sounding steps of hacking his Instagram and looking through all his messages.

This sketch is funny for so many reasons, but mainly because of its portrayal of how easy it is for people to think that their boyfriend or girlfriend doesn’t love them. The only logical outcome in our mind is that they must be cheating on us. The hilarious pattern of Gomez fighting with her inner thoughts only to then break something of her boyfriend’s without giving it a second thought is comedy gold.

However, the table is flipped and Redd’s “intuition”, played by musical guest Post Malone, starts convincing him that Gomez is actually the one cheating on him. This is when the sketch cleverly reminds us that we are all cut from the same fragile mental cloth. “Dude nudes” are a man’s worst nightmare as Malone takes us through the steps of unlocking your girlfriend's phone. Things like Redd finding out Gomez had dated celebrities before him also adds more humor to this already funny scenario. Once Redd gets the idea that NBA superstar LeBron James is texting Gomez, there is no going back. Something is getting broken and, in the sketch, it’s an unlucky coffee table.

Again, this is such a relatable sketch that gets to the stressful heart of being in a relationship. Even people in the healthiest of relationships have had these kinds of thoughts. Both Gomez and Redd perfectly captured that unshakable feeling in the most hilarious way possible.

Are you ready to overthink about your own relationship? Well you can start off by watching the full Intuition sketch down below:

