Saturday Night Live brought us a great episode last night with host Selena Gomez and with it came a brand new sketch about the hit show Old Enough. The long-running Japanese show sends kids out on errands for their parents to start giving them independence. It's cute to watch, and the entire town where these kids live seem in on the bit and even in bigger cities, no one really bats an eye at kids going out to run some errands.

The American version is a...bit different. In the Saturday Night Live version titled "Old Enough! Long-term Boyfriend," we get to see as Kelsey (Gomez) sends her boyfriend of three years Matt (Mikey Day) on an errand to get her some make-up at Sephora and to the store to pick up two shallots. Matt just turned 34 and Kelsey really thinks that he can do this for her, but she's nervous to send him out into the world by himself.

What's so great about the real version of Old Enough is that the kids have to remember a list of things all on their own and then come back home. Sometimes it results in tears and kids having to try and remember what their parents asked of them. In the Saturday Night Live version, it's sort of the same thing. Meaning that even 34-year-old Matt has a little bit of a cry in the Sephora when he can't remember what kind of make-up he was supposed to get and says a "Smash Mouth Nightwing" instead of the requested Smashbox Eyeliner Pencil in Night Mist.

Matt meets another boyfriend on an errand, a 38 and a half year-old man played by Kenan Thompson, before he makes it to the grocery store and grabs two bags of onions instead of the shallots that Kelsey asked for in the first place. Much like in the show, she's so happy he's home, but Kelsey also instantly wants to break-up with Matt because this is just all not the relationship she wants.

It's a hilarious sketch poking fun at not only how Americans probably would adapt a show like Old Enough but also what long-term boyfriends can start to act like once a girlfriend just does a lot of stuff for them in the first place. We don't need an American version of the show, but this is a great sketch about Old Enough.

Check out the sketch below:

