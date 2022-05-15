The Saturday Night Live opening monologue can be intimidating, but Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) channeled this energy into a memorable and heartwarming show opener. In just under five minutes, she hinted at some advice she'd been given from co-stars and friends (one being a fellow Disney Channel alum), as well as noting that she's seeking love. This was Gomez's first time hosting SNL, though she did serve as the musical guest for a 2016 episode hosted by WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey.
Gomez opened the monologue referencing advice she was given by her "sexy" Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Martin noted the actress should "trust no one," while Short said he believed Martin was using his credit card. Martin, a former cast member, appeared later on in the show in a sketch about American inventors. Gomez, Martin, and Short will reunite next month for season two of Only Murders on Hulu. Gomez also described Miley Cyrus's advice, in a move she felt was just a ploy to have an impression of Cyrus on the show.
Love became the next topic, with Gomez saying she is single and "manifesting love." She mentioned Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's relationship, Emma Stone meeting her husband on the show, and cast member Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly (with the latter being a joke, of course). Cast members Punkie Johnson, Kyle Mooney, and James Austin Johnson all tried their hand at wooing Gomez, with Johnson far in a way receiving the most promise.
Gomez also discussed her tenure in show business, which began when she was seven years old. She got her start on Barney, a fact that has become well-known. A quick photo of an adorable Gomez was briefly shown alongside the eponymous purple dinosaur. To close out her monologue, she sang the infamous "I Love You, You Love Me," encouraging the audience to join in with her.
Only Murders is the most prominent project Gomez is currently a part of. Earlier this year, she lent her voice to Mavis in the fourth Hotel Transylvania film for Amazon Prime Video, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. She also has a cooking series on HBO Max, titled Selena + Chef, where she attempts to mimic the dishes of famous culinary stars like José Andrés, Nancy Silverton, and Graham Elliot. Some of her other sketches of the evening included one about an Irish play gone horribly wrong, a princess-themed sketch, and a skit with Bratz dolls coming to life.
The latest SNL episode with Gomez and musical guest Post Malone can be streamed on Peacock, in addition to all previous episodes this season. Watch the Opening Monologue below: