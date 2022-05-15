Saturday Night Live brought us host Selena Gomez with musical guest Post Malone and while the show was filled with hilarious sketches, this one called "Baby Monitor" may have been the weirdest one yet. When Gina (Gomez), a young girl who invited her friends over because her parents are out, is trying to have a party, she also tells her friends that she has to watch over her twin brother and sister (played by Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang).

At first, all her friends are angry that they have to watch these kids even though Gina tells them they don't have to do anything. But the longer they sat there watching, the more they became fascinated by the antics of the twins who woke up and were getting progressively weirder in their crib. From just crying to doing gymnastics and maybe killing each other, Gina has to go and give them a piece of bread, which prompts another baby (played by Post Malone) to join the crib.

Her friends (played by Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney and Chris Redd) all are constantly questioning everything happening to her siblings but instead of Gina caring, she's more concerned with partying. Finally, her friends say that they'd rather just watch whatever is happening on the baby monitor than drinking at Gina's house.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Selena Gomez May or May Not Have Ants in Her Pants in New Promo

The sketch is funny because it's not just one of those high school kids want to party sketches that Saturday Night Live has done in the past. Instead, it's all about how much these kids are fascinated by the twins much to Gina's upset. She just wants to party — and admits to them that she's never partied before which is why she wants to drink so badly — but they're all invested in what happens next with the twins and whether it's good or bad.

What the teenagers realize though is that the twins are watching a monitor all their own, and that monitor is pointed at them! It's like a weird take on The Twilight Zone but instead of something on the wing of the plane, it's babies who are acting a little too weird with random other babies showing up in the meantime.

It is worth it to watch everyone laughing or these two babies doing gymnastics in their comically large crib? Yes. And it's also funny to see Post Malone mess up his one line and instantly start laughing about it in the sketch.

Check out the sketch below:

Gender-Swapped 'Early Edition' Reboot Abandoned at CBS

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (386 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe