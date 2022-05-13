Does she or does she not have ants in her pants? That is the question.

Selena Gomez is following Benedict Cumberbatch as the next host of Saturday Night Live, with Post Malone appearing as a musical guest for the first time. This is Gomez’s debut as a host in the late-night show, although she appeared on the show as a musical guest in 2016, having sung "Hands to Myself" and a medley of "Good for You” and “Same Old Love". In preparation for this Saturday’s event, Gomez and Malone joined cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang for a short promo video which raised the question: does Gomez have ants in her pants?

“Two Pop stars and two comedy actors.” Bryant comments, gesturing towards the two pairs. To this Gomez flatly corrects that she’s also an actor as well as a singer. Indeed, Gomez stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu mystery-comedy series Only Murders in The Building, which will premiere its second season on June 28. The cast of the series will see the addition of English model and actress Cara Delevingne, who is playing Gomez’s romantic interest.

While holding a red cup with one hand and another hand in his jeans’ pocket looking as if he’s at a casual house party, Malone also politely corrects Bryant that he’s “not really a Pop star.” Bryant concludes this first take by calling the small group “a bunch of divas.”

In a second take, Yang glances at Gomez with a cheeky smile and asks whether she is nervous since it’s her first time hosting the comedy skit show: “you got ants in your pants?” Gomez replies that she is “just excited” but it seems that the other three are adamant that she does have ants in her pants. “Is there something I should know?” the 29-year-old actress asks. Well, Malone, Yang, and Bryant jokingly tell Gomez that they’ve managed to get a whole ant farm in her pants, to which Gomez looks visibly confused.

Fans will be able to watch Gomez host the show on Saturday, May 14, at 11:30 ET/8:30 PT on NBC. Saturday Night Live will wrap its 47th season the following weekend, May 21, with a host and musical guest that have not yet been announced.

Check out the promo here:

