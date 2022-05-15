"I was so honored to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Especially after I Googled them to find out who they were."

Last night, actress, singer, producer, and chef-in-training Selena Gomez made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut alongside musical guest Post Malone. Gomez is no stranger to the Studio 8H stage, as she was the musical guest on Ronda Rousey’s episode in 2016, but surprisingly, Gomez had never hosted before. Performing has been a big part of Gomez’s life from a young age. In an interview with Vogue, she opened up about her modest upbringing in Texas, where she’d often spend time outside with her grandma and participated in beauty pageants.

Her acting career officially started when she was cast on the show Barney & Friends, though you likely remember seeing her for the first time on the hit Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, where she played Alex Russo, the sarcastic middle child of a family of wizards who operate a sandwich shop and try to live as much of a normal life as possible. While Disney Channel tends to rely on over-the-top gags and silliness, Gomez brought a level of maturity to the role that, despite its otherworldly premise, kept the show grounded and appealing to people of all ages. Her expert deadpan and genuine comedic timing was on full display, and it was instantly clear that Disney Channel was just beginning. Gomez successfully managed to do the impossible and transitioned from a child star to being an artist that we can (and want to) take seriously both in front of and behind the camera.

In addition to appearing in an eclectic assortment of projects such as Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don’t Die, and the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Gomez has been a producer on projects that are particularly meaningful to her, including the documentary series Living Undocumented, 13 Reasons Why, and This Is the Year, the latter of which was written and produced by her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. She’s also a highly accomplished musician, having released her sixth (and third solo) album Rare in 2020, which she paired with the launch of her Rare Beauty makeup line.

Both the album and beauty products, as well most of what Gomez ties her name to, are meant to encourage uniqueness and acceptance. She created the Rare Impact Rare Beauty Fund which has a goal of raising $100 million for various mental health services. “Mental health is personal for me. Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn't always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too,” she said on the Rare Impact Blog site. She discovered an enormous amount of clarity when she ditched her social media and handed the posting duties off to her assistant. “I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom.”

Now, Gomez can be seen starring in the massively successful Hulu mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, in which she plays Mabel Mora, a resident of the prestigious Arconia apartment building in New York, who teams up with her neighbors and fellow true-crime enthusiasts Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) to solve a murder. She also helms her own HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef, in which she video chats from her kitchen with a world-renowned chef who walks her through cooking various meals. The series, which was started during quarantine, features appearances by her grandparents and friends who lived with her during the pandemic and was recently renewed for a fourth season.

Still, Gomez has so much more she wants to creatively explore. “I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she told Vogue. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the May 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Selena Gomez!

RELATED: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Balancing the Comedy With the Mystery

5. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

There are so many bad things happening in the world that devour our attention: the pandemic, climate change, war, and a baby formula shortage, to name just a few. But, okay, what if you only watch the news to get caught up to speed on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial? Is that really such a bad thing? Someone has to figure out why Depp is constantly smirking! Why can’t it be you?

4. Inventor Documentary

Ever wonder how some of the world’s greatest inventions came to be? What inspired these creative people to make the products we can’t seem to live without? Whoopi-cushion inventor Archie Gizmo (Steve Martin) breaks down the struggles he endured while trying to figure out the exact sound that should come from your butt and credits the source of all his inspiration to Dina Beans (Aidy Bryant), a very fancy and very gaseous woman.

3. Bratz Dolls

Life is hard and full of unexpected challenges. Sometimes, the best way to work through your complicated feelings is through a talk with a friend. But if you don’t have friends and need advice, try asking your Bratz Dolls (Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez, Aidy Bryant) who conveniently came to life. They’ve seen some stuff and continue to send mixed messages about exactly what their target demographic is. Apparently, it’s pre-teens, but everything about them says otherwise.

2. Selena Gomez Monologue

Selena was all smiles as she trotted down to the Studio 8H stage. She reflected on her early start with Barney to now acting in a show with “murders” in the title alongside two legends. She admitted to being nervous and said she reached out to a few friends, including Martin Short and Steve Martin (of course). She was also sure to ask longtime pal Miley Cyrus, who Selena said told her to “be yourself.” Not only was this great advice, but this was also the perfect opportunity for Selena to whip out her stellar Miley impression.

SNL newbie Sarah Sherman has made herself at home at the Weekend Update desk all season long. Her zany energy and colorful clothes are the perfect contrasts to Colin Jost and Michael Che’s straightforward style, making any time Sarah comes sliding over to the Update desk a wonderfully unpredictable segment. She continued her running gag of “exposing” Jost for being a secretly terrible guy, this time under the guise of giving everyone a studio tour.

Next week, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne hosts the Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live.

'Saturday Night Live': Benedict Cumberbatch’s Best Sketches, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emily Bernard (116 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe