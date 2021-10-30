Meyers gave Jost a shout out on 'Late Night' to share his opinion on the comedian's new record

Late Night host, Seth Meyers, chipped in his two cents about Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost breaking Meyers’ long-standing record for most Weekend Update segments on the weekly comedy show. During the “Corrections” segment of Late Night, Meyers addressed Jost with a congratulations on his 155 episodes of hosting the segment.

The comedian says that a lot of people have asked him if the record makes him sad to which he sarcastically responds:

“I’ve moved on, okay? I’m good. On my own terms! I’ve hosted like 1200 of these, while Jost has done his 155. I got an everyday job.” The Late Night host continues by saying that Jost only works once a week and everyone is “throwing crowns at his feet” and comments that “he’s had it easy” as most of his updates have taken place during the Trump era. Of this, Meyers says, “When the jokes wrote themselves.” Meyers also adds that to be fair, the jokes wrote themselves for his show as well. “We would leave, and we’d just come back to the office and the jokes would be there.”

Meyers departed from his job at the Update desk halfway through season 39 when he landed his hosting job at Late Night. Jost took the empty seat behind the desk on March 1, 2014 with co-host Cecily Strong, until Michael Che took over for Strong the following season.

Weekend Update reports the news of the week through satirical jokes pointed at all things from politics to religion and beyond. The segment also brings in other cast members as news contributors.

Possibly the most well-known Weekend Update character is Bill Hader’s, Stefon, who served as the New York City correspondent that knew all the hottest spots and parties going on in the city often bringing audiences and cast members alike to tears through laughter.

