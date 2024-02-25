The Big Picture Shane Gillis's SNL hosting gig was lackluster, with unfunny sketches.

Gillis's monologue was messy, unfunny, and offensive.

The Republican-centric Cold Open was too close to reality to actually be funny.

Shane Gillis took to Saturday Night Live five years after he was originally supposed to and showed everyone what they were missing — and it wasn't much! After everything that came out about Gillis, he was fired from the show and, while he never made his debut as a cast member, he's apparently famous enough now that they thought he would make a great host. The reality is that there was nothing particularly special about Gillis' hosting gig.

If anything, most of the sketches were not funny and the only laugh-out-loud moments did not come from Gillis himself. Maybe it was set in tone through the cold open and monologue but the entire episode ranged from underwhelming to downright offensive.

A Lackluster Cold Open

What will the Republican Party always do? Support Donald Trump even though they have been made fun of and attacked by Trump time and time again. Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) walks into a DC restaurant when he sees James Risch (Mikey Day) sitting by himself. The two start talking about how much they "love" Trump but also acknowledge the things that Trump has said about them and the horrible things they go through while supporting him.

When Tim Scott (Devon Walker) and Lindsey Graham (James Austin Johnson) join the table, it is more of the same. It is a simple Cold Open meant to show how the Republican Party lets Trump walk all over them, but in all honesty, it's too close to reality to actually be worth laughing about.

Shane Gillis' Opening Monologue Was Hard to Watch

Well, Gillis took to the main stage in Studio 8H and started his monologue by saying "Yeah, I'm here." The way he addressed his firing from Saturday Night Live for racist jokes that he made in the past was to just simply ask those who didn't already know who he was and why he was initially fired, to not look it up. Gillis never made it to a single episode as a member of the cast. His monologue was just a mess and not one that will be memorable, outside of how bad it was.

The monologue was filled with jokes that were either not that funny or were bordering on weird and offensive. This is a bold choice given why Gillis was fired from the show. He made jokes about his father being a volunteer assistant coach for a girl's basketball team and then called himself his mother's "gay best friend" as a child. Then Gillis said that he has members of his family who have Down Syndrome and while it started as a bit about how much Gillis loves his niece, he did use the R-slur while posing a situation where kids may eventually make fun of her.

Gillis could tell that he was bombing the entire time and kept saying that the jokes he normally does are not allowed on television and we kind of wish this monologue wasn't either.

