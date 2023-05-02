Saturday Night Live's going dark in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike which went into effect Tuesday morning. SNL joins a growing list of variety and Late Night talk shows that have been put on pause thanks to studios not wanting to pay their writers what they deserve. The upcoming episode was set to mark Pete Davidson’s SNL return — the actor left the cast of the famous sketch comedy series last season. The comedian debuted on the show in 2014, becoming the youngest cast member in SNL history. He would quickly become a fan favorite and was a cast member for eight seasons.

Davidson was bound to promote his new comedy series Bupkis which starts streaming on Peacock on Thursday, May 4. It’s a series that’s loosely based on Davidson’s life and was produced by SNL’s creator Lorne Michaels. While it's a bummer that Davidson’s return is on hold for now, especially for diehard fans of SNL, that really doesn’t matter. What matters is that writers are treated like human beings and are paid a living wage. In the short term, TV is going to be hit the hardest. Especially since SNL cast members like Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost, along with the immensely talented “Please Don’t Destroy” crew, are a part of the writing staff for the show. SNL had three more episodes in Season 48 and the finale was supposed to air on May 20th. It looks like that’s no longer going to happen as this strike is expected to take as long as it needs to get the writers’ points across.

What’s the WGA Asking For?

There are so many hot-button issues in terms of what the WGA wants in a new deal. Some of the highlights include protections from free work, maintaining writers' rooms, comedy/variety writers wage equality in terms of streaming, and protection against AI's being used to discredit a writer’s hard work among other things. The bottom line is you can’t have your favorite movie or TV series without writers. It all starts and ends with them. When some writers in the industry can’t even afford their rent payments while top CEOs are making close to $300 million a year, your industry is broken. Writers need to be compensated and AI can’t replace their passion no matter how hard you try.

SNL to Air Reruns For Now

For the time being NBC has said “SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.” This may be giving people flashbacks of the 2007 writers' strike, but this is what needs to happen to get workers' voices heard. While we wait for a resolution to be struck, the latest season of SNL is streaming on Peacock now.

You can also learn more about the WGA strike and how it affects you here.