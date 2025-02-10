Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been going strong for five decades. The sketch comedy show entertains viewers every Saturday evening (or for DVRers, every Sunday morning). Some fans watch religiously from start to finish every week while others prefer to wait and catch just the best sketches that go viral following the night they air.

There have been iconic sketches throughout the last half century involving cast members both past and present. These includes ones like What’s Up With That? with Kenan Thompson as the musical talk show host who never lets his guests actually talk, Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day’s viral Beavis And Butt-Headsketch, Adam Driver’s Star Wars Undercover Boss, Mike Myers’ Coffee Talk talk show, Will Forte’s MacGruber, which ended up becoming a movie and even TV show, and, of course, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi as The Blues Brothers. But the most iconic SNL sketches are named as such for very specific reasons.

10 Lazy Sunday

December 17, 2005

NBC

Today, “viral videos” is a term we use often. But 20 years ago, they weren’t really “a thing,” especially not from Saturday Night Live. When Andy Samberg joined the cast, however, he popularized the concept of the Digital Short, and the very first one he produced alongside his The Lonely Island musical comedy troupe was Lazy Sunday.

The video is purposely shot in an amateurish way as he and Chris Parnell joke rap in an aggressive manner. It seems like a hard-core rap until it’s revealed that they’re talking about going to watch The Chronicles of Narnia in theater. From stuffing their faces with cupcakes and rapping about Baker’s Dozens to the line “MrPibb and Red Vines equals crazy delicious” and the hook “It’s the Chronic-what?-cles of Narnia,” fans ate it up. It was arguably one of the first viral videos ever, with former cast member Bill Hader noting in the Peacock documentary Ladies & Gentleman…50 Years of SNL Music that it was the first YouTube link ever sent to him. From there, Samberg and The Lonely Island went on to produce over 100 other Digital Shorts, many of which have become just as iconic. Today, some of the best SNL sketches of 2024 hail from the new musical comedy troupe Please Don’t Destroy. But it’s Lazy Sunday that started it all.

9 Single Ladies

November 15, 2008

NBC

Beyonce was the musical guest on this episode and Paul Rudd the host. Justin Timberlake recalls in Ladies & Gentleman…50 Years of SNL Music that Samberg called him and said Bobby Moynihan had an idea for a sketch whereby the three of them were fill-in back-up dancers for Beyonce and asked if he was available to come. He was in town and was game. However, Beyonce wasn’t. Timberlake says he convinced the singer by knocking on her dressing room door in a robe that he removed to reveal the black bodysuit, stockings, and heels. Once she saw how committed he was, she was in.

The segment turned out to be one of the funniest ever in SNL history. As Rudd, playing the music video’s producer, assures Beyonce that she’ll love these new dancers, she looks them up and down with confusion. When the song starts, they do the signature dances only to break off into strange moves, twerking and dancing closely to her. “We’re the dancers,” they proclaim in hilarious effeminate voices as they pose seductively. No matter how many times this sketch is watched, it never gets any less funny.

8 Delicious Dish (Schweddy Balls)

December 12, 1998

NBC

Delicious Dish was a recurring sketch that starred Molly Shannon and Ana Gasteyer as deadpan and dry NPR talk radio hosts. But it’s the Christmas episode with Alec Baldwin that is one of the best, if not the best, Christmas sketches on the show ever. He is Pete Schweddy, a local baker promoting his baked goods. His signature dish is a sweet, donut hole-shaped treat he calls his Schweddy Balls.

The conversation is filled with sexual innuendo juxtaposed by the ladies and Pete being seemingly unaware of how sexual it sounds. There were other great Delicious Dish segments throughout the sketch’s run from 1996 through 2002. But none as belly-laugh inducing as this one.

7 Close Encounter (Ryan Gosling)

December 5, 2015

NBC

In this recurring sketch that has featured hosts like Ryan Gosling, Liv Schreiber, Paul Rudd, and Natasha Lyonne, three people are being interviewed after a supposed alien encounter. It’s Kate McKinnon’s character, however, who steals the show. The best segment featured Gosling as host, who found it impossible to keep it together while watching McKinnon work her comedic magic.

While the two other people relay basic descriptions of seeing something in the sky and feeling a presence, McKinnon’s character Miss Rafferty seemed to have experienced something very different. As she sits slouched deep in her chair, legs wide open smoking a cigarette, she usually recalls in graphic detail how the aliens did strange things to her, often sexual in nature. But she doesn’t stop there: she demonstrates, typically using the host and purposely trying to make them break character. Spoiler alert: it usually works, and that makes the sketch even funnier.

6 Debbie Downer (Lindsay Lohan)

May 1, 2004

NBC

Jimmy Fallon was a cast member on SNL at the time and was famously known for breaking character. But in this episode featuring this recurring sketch and character, he wasn’t the only one who had trouble keeping it together. Rachel Dratch plays the character, a sullen woman who always has a negative comment to say during an otherwise upbeat conversation. Once she’s done giving her depressing remark, the camera closes in on her face as she gives a sheepish look and a “wah-wah” sound effect plays.

In this edition of the sketch, a group is at the supposed happiest place on Earth, Disney World. As everyone excitedly talks about their days, Debbie keeps bringing the mood down with the saddest comments, like talking about Mad Cow disease when they are considering ordering steak and the devastating effects of the greenhouse effect. The sketch starts out funny but as each of the cast breaks character one by one, it becomes iconic. Even Dratch eventually can’t deliver her lines without bursting into laughter.

5 Celebrity Jeopardy!

December 7, 1996 – February 15, 2015

NBC

Celebrity Jeopardy! is one of those sketches fans would love to have back, but it just wouldn’t work without Will Ferrell and his hilarious impersonation of a frustrated and angry Alex Trebek. While Celebrity Jeopardy!is a real show, the SNL version pokes fun at some of the most celebrated actors and musicians in the business. At the heart of the humor is that the celebrities don’t take the game seriously and are generally dumb and trouble-making, which gets Ferrell’s Trebek furious. The best recurring guest is Darrell Hammond as the late Sean Connery, who constantly insults Trebek with jokes about his mother ad questioning of his sexuality, then laughs loudly at his own musings. There’s also the late Norm Macdonald as Burt Reynoldsand Jimmy Fallon impersonating a different celebrity each time.

An interpretation of the sketch Half Wits from Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV, Macdonald received permission from its creator Eugene Levy to use the concept, and fans are delighted that he obliged. There have been funny variations since, including Black Jeopardy! and the episode featuring Tom Hanks. But hearing Hammond’s Connery ask for “the rapist for $100, Alex” only for Ferrell to dejectedly sigh and say “that’s ‘therapist,’ Sean,” is funnier with each subsequent watch.

4 The Target Lady

December 3, 2005-May 11, 2014 (40th Anniversary Special)