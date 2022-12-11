Sometimes, you just want to see some snow. Saturday Night Live brought us into the holiday spirit with hosts Steve Martin and Martin Short and as is always the case when the two of them are involved, there were plenty of musical moments to keep us entertained. Which brings us to the sketch "The Holiday Train" and what happens when a group of people just want to go see snow for Christmas. Short, Martin, and Cecily Strong are on a train to Buffalo when Kenan Thompson joins their party, and is very surprised to see how excited they are to go to Buffalo.

The sketch takes them through the feelings about being together on this journey to Buffalo and when Thompson asks why they're going to the city, the crew starts instantly talking about how Buffalo is the best place to see snow, and it is their favorite thing to do, and they've never actually made it to see the snow for themselves.

There are songs and dances and everyone is singing and having fun on their train journey to the northern part of New York, and it really is just like those old Christmas movies where people would love going to places that most people end up avoiding because they want to feel the Christmas spirit.

Image via NBC

It's honestly really funny because there are moments in the sketch that happen that get brushed on by but are generally great. Like James Austin Johnson entering the scene by saying that they're going to whatever stop is the one before Buffalo because honestly, who knows what stop that is? But it is fun and hilarious to watch Short, Strong, and Martin all do a lovely dance and song together with Thompson while they're just on the train ride together as regular human beings...

Well, actually, they're not humans at all. They're three bears who just wanted to see the snow before they have to hibernate. According to the train conductor, they make the trip every year. Sadly, again, they do not get to see the snow because they end up falling asleep before they make it to Buffalo and when Thompson suggests waking them up anyway, he's told no so another year and another snow the three bears going to miss.