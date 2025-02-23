Saturday Night Live has had some truly legendary musical guests in its 50-year run, but that's not the only time when you can hear some good music. There have been many remarkable live musical sketches over the years, from The Blues Brothers to Wayne's World and more. Since The Lonely Island started doing their Digital Shorts in the aughts, the show has had plenty of hilarious original tunes that can serve as fun parodies, satirical pieces, and music that you can bop to whenever you're in the zone.

There have been so many great original songs over the years, describing things including the endless journey of a Christmas candle that gets thoughtlessly gifted away from person to person without ever being opened, a life of constant sexual harassment in "Welcome to Hell," the Valentine's Day cards that no one wants, and a threesome with Lady Gaga. Many of these have gone underrated, while others have become significant parts of our cultural zeitgeist. It's hard to choose at this point, given all the memorable pieces that have come out of Studio 8H, but SNL's best original music videos are catchy, hilarious, and so well-crafted that it's incredibly impressive that the cast and crew were able to make each one over the course of such a busy week.