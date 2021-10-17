On last night’s Saturday Night Live we saw Rami Malek, fresh off No Time to Die success, perform in several live sketches and a previously recorded bit alongside Pete Davidson. In what at first appears to be a music video for a country song about two men down on their luck, quickly changes course when the broken-down men, tell us that they’ve had to join the Squid Game. The song then takes us through the experience of both Davidson and Malek as they compete in the deadly competition.

The pair starts out in the bunk area, being assigned their numbers and commenting on the pink uniforms of the guards and that the main overseer looks like Doctor Doom. They meet new friends that quickly get eliminated in a re-creation of the dalgona cookie challenge in which participants must carve a shape into their cookie and if the cookie cracks at all, they are eliminated by a guard.

The biggest chunk of the parody music video is based around the anxiety inducing game of red light, green light from the first episode of the hit Netflix series. In the competition, contestants must reach the finish line before the timer runs out but need to be careful of stopping when the giant robot girl says “red light” or else they will be shot dead on the spot. In the sketch, we see Malek and Davidson, slowly moving and continuing their song during the green light portions and then coming to a very sudden halt when red light is announced as the robot girl slaughters those around them that show any signs of movement.

The next segment answers a burning question that many have had since watching Squid Game and that is, just how much is 45 million Wan to USD? Malek’s character sings “45 million wan, that’s a whole lot of money. At least I think it is, I’m confused by the currency” as his phone shows him that the conversion is only $47.89.

Finally, we see Malek hopping down the glass bridge game and saying hi to Davidson, who gleefully shoves Malek to his doom. A victorious Davidson sings that he killed all his friends in the Squid Game and we now see him back in his hometown, with a new hair style, living his best life. That is, until he gets bored and takes his winnings to bet on the New York Jets. Football fans will know that this is one of the worst thing someone can do and now Davidson is back in the Squid Game and immediately eliminated.

Better luck next time, guys. Watch the full clip below and be sure to check out the rest of Collider’s coverage from last night’s Rami Malek hosted SNL.

