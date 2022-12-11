Last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprises. Nope star and first-time host Keke Palmer officially announced her pregnancy, there was a Kenan & Kel reunion, and Natasha Lyonne wore a Hello Kitty costume. But boy oh boy, was last night something special. It’s not every day that Saturday Night Live and overall comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short grace the Studio 8H stage to host together. They actually did this back in 1986 with Chevy Chase to promote their film Three Amigos!, which Steve Martin also co-wrote with Lorne Michaels and Randy Newman.

Although the Planes, Trains & Automobiles star is an iconic part of SNL’s legacy, he was never officially a cast member. Last night was Martin’s 16th time hosting, and as Short hilariously points out, it was only his 3rd time. Short, on the other hand, was a cast member, but only for one season. During Dick Ebersol’s rocky reign when Lorne briefly exited the show, Short was one of the trusty comedians Ebersol called on to keep the show afloat. Together, the Martins have a number of memorable recurring characters, including Steve’s King Tut, Two Wild and Crazy Guys, and Theodoric and Short’s Ed Grimley and Nathan Thurm.

Both performers have extensive solo careers. Steve is an incredibly accomplished stand-up comedian, screenwriter, actor, and musician. No one could stop him in the 1970s, as his comedy albums such as Let's Get Small and A Wild and Crazy Guypleased millions of die-hard fans. He wrote and starred in massive hit The Jerk, and is known for Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, The Lonely Guy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Shopgirl, the latter of which he adapted from his book. The Emmy, Grammy, and Mark Twain Prize for American Humor winner is also a writer and co-creator of everyone’s favorite crime comedy mystery series Only Murders in the Building, which he leads alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. So far, the series has won three Emmys and was nominated for a Peabody Award. Short is a Tony and Emmy-winning actor who got his start on the sketch series SCTV in the early 1980s. He’s a fearless performer who can captivate any audience with his many larger-than-life characters. (Do yourself a favor and watch old clips of his unfiltered, doughnut-loving celebrity interviewer character Jiminy Glick.) In addition to his many guest appearances on stage and screen, Short’s also written the charming and honest memoir, I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend.

Thankfully, it seems like Steve Martin and Martin Short can’t stop and won’t stop working together. From Steve’s uptight father George and Short’s hyper wedding planner Franck in Father of the Bride (oh, we will be returning to this title later), and the aforementioned Three Amigos!, to their live tour and Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,the duo never ceases to put a smile on our face. The comedic duo, who is in the middle of Season 3 of their Hulu hit, brought along the laughs, the sillies, and the holiday cheer to Studio 8H.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the December 10 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Steve Martin and Martin Short!

5/5 Father of the Bride

Ah, reunions. This episode served up a heaping helping of nostalgia with this Father of the Bride reboot sketch. Not only did this poke fun at the seemingly endless amount of reboots, reunions, and legacy sequels, but it also gifted us with Chloe Fineman’s Diane Keaton impression (yet another spot-on one to add to the books). Martin reprises his role as the on-edge father George and Short returned as Franck, the difficult-to-understand and very problematic wedding planner. Best of all, Kieran Culkin dropped by to reprise his role as Matty Banks, the little wisecracking brother of the bride who is now very adult and is actually prepping for his colonoscopy.

4/5 Please Don’t Destroy - Chelsea

Ugh man, remember your buddy’s ex? The one that no one liked but whenever they were around you just had to act like they were the greatest thing ever? Can you think of anyone worse to spend time with? Didn’t think so. Thank goodness they broke up because…oh what’s that? The Please Don’t Destroy boys (Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins) are back with more chaos coming from their office. And we meet Sarah Sherman’s real-life dad! Finally!

3/5 A Visit with Santa

Who wants to meet Santa? All right, all right, take it easy. And get in line, kids! Santa (Martin) might want to meet and talk with every which one of you, but his aggressive sidekick Sprinkles (or is it Pringles?) the Elf, played by Short with so much gusto and rage, is here to keep this show on the road. He might be tiny, but he is also mighty, bitter, and operating on zero patience. And don’t you dare say you want Taylor Swift tickets. Are you trying to kill Kris Kringle? Next!

2/5 A Christmas Carol

Nothing says Christmas like A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’ redemption story about that miser ol’ Scrooge who, thanks to the help of some ghosts, goes from a bitter chap to one filled with joy and brimming with Christmas cheer. Okay, so that all being said, it’s not exactly as sweet and innocent as you might remember, and SNL is here to reveal the bloody truth that gets left out of adaptations. In what is an increasingly bizarre and sinister sketch, Short plays the version of Scrooge that has been saved, yes, but who also manages to become an accidental killer. One simple kind gesture becomes a comedy of gory errors in this strange masterpiece.

1/5 Steve Martin and Martin Short Monologue

The festive evening started off on a very strong—yet morbid—note. The hosts took the beautifully decorated stage and walked down memory lane, sure to jab each other in the process. Martin looked back on an impressive photo of him from his early days hanging out with Dan Akyroyd, John Belushi, and Mick Jagger, joking that after that photo was taken, the four of them tested positive for “everything.” Their signature quick wit and dry delivery were on full display from start to finish in the episode, though nothing beats when Short and Martin decided to use the monologue to read each other’s eulogies to each other so that they would be able to enjoy all the wonderful back-handed compliments and downright insults they’d planned to say when the other passed. (Oh, what a coincidence that they both had their eulogies handy, isn’t it?) “I know Steve is looking down at us right now because he always looked down at everybody,” Short says matter-of-factly, with Martin chiming in with, “Even at the end, Marty had a wonderful girlfriend. Smart, beautiful, and so realistic.” And maybe, just maybe, somebody from Only Murders in the Building stops by to say hello.

Next week, Elvis star Austin Butler hosts the final episode of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo.