It's an Only Murders in the Building reunion! Selena Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live this week, where she showed off her comedic chops. However, in this sketch, it is one of her co-stars from Hulu's Only Murders in the Building that took center stage. In this parody TV show American Inventors, Gomez plays the narrator of the program introducing the inventor of the Whoopee Cushion played by none other than Steve Martin.

As Archie Gizmo, Martin recounts how he created the Whoopee Cushion, inspired by the love of his life Dina Beans. Gizmo saw Beans (Aidy Bryant) at a party, who made a fart sound every time she sat down. After becoming an overnight sensation with the Whoopee Cushion, Gizmo turned to Beans as his muse.

Her incredibly bad luck inspired multiple of the most iconic prank toys, such as the time she opened a jar of peanuts that was genuinely filled with four colorful poisonous snakes. Beans was also struck by lightning multiple times in her life, inspiring the hand buzzer, electric gum, the electric shocker pen, and, of course, the electric Whoopee Cushion. The sketch ends by revealing the elderly Dina Beans sitting next to Gizmo, where he pranks her one last time with a hand buzzer.

Although he is simply sitting, speaking to the camera the entire time, Martin proves why he is an SNL legend. Martin has hosted 15 times, a record only beaten by Alec Baldwin. Throughout the years, he has proved that he can make the audience laugh with the most grand sketches, such as the iconic King Tut sketch, or just sitting alone in front of the camera, such as the sketch "Steve Martin's Holiday Wish." This sketch is no different, augmented by Gomez's deadpan delivery and Bryant's kookiness.

Martin and Gomez star alongside Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. The three star as neighbors who live in an apartment building in the Upper West Side of Manhattan and connect through their love of true-crime podcasts. After a mysterious death in their building, they unite to try to solve the case. The first season aired in August 2021, and the second season is set to release on June 28, 2022.

Although they don't interact in the sketch, Gomez and Martin both demonstrate why they are so hilarious on screen. Bryant also deserves props for her performance, particularly her physical comedy as a woman who never has good luck.

You will be able to watch Gomez and Martin together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2, premiering June 28 on Hulu, and you can watch the sketch below:

