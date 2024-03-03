The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney carried SNL with her comedic talent, making each character shine.

The cold open showcased Biden's hidden stamina, ending with a classic mix-up.

Monologue cleared up rumors, including a funny mix-up with co-star Glen Powell.

Sydney Sweeney hosted this week's Saturday Night Live with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Overall, the episode was pretty funny, and that is because of Sweeney alone. The sketches weren't really up to par for her comedic timing, and while there were sketches that could have gone further, Sweeney sold every single character that was given to her. Plus, it is really cool to see her embrace her own kind of comedy throughout the episode.

The cold open and the monologue were a slower start to the episode which, surprisingly, gained momentum as things went on. But the more that Sweeney warmed up to being on the show, the better it all got. But there were some shining moments in the cold open and the monologue that are worth talking about as well.

Cold Open

"Behind closed doors," President Joe Biden is a vigorous man despite what everyone thinks about him. During an "Inside Politics" cold open, Dana Bash (Heidi Gardner) is talking with Gavin Newsome (Michael Longfellow) about how strong the president actually is. To prove his point, we keep cutting to people who know the president well, and they all say that "behind closed doors" he's doing activities usually reserved for younger men.

By the end of the sketch, Newsom decides to go ahead and just FaceTime the president because he wants to show how capable he is. But when the president (Mikey Day) joins the call, he tries to turn the volume up and ends up accidentally hanging up the phone. It was simple, funny, and a classic cold open.

Monologue

Sweeney has some things she wants to clear up in her monologue. Poking fun at the Donald Trump-themed party that she seemingly went to (she has clarified what happened), the monologue was all about dispelling some things that are out there about her. One of the big ones was that she was dating her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell and had an affair with him on the set of the movie. Sweeney made it clear that she produced the film with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. When she says that he is there and the camera cuts to him, it cuts to Powell sitting in the audience.

It was a pretty standard monologue with Sweeney working out her nerves and with the Powell bit, it ended up being pretty funny overall. Sometimes, the host just needs to get those first moment jitters out.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock