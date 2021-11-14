This has been one crazy weekend for Taylor Swift fans with the re-release of the singer’s fourth album Red (Taylor’s Version) and her new companion short film All Too Well that the multi-Grammy-winning artist wrote and directed. The film starred Swift, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. To top off the weekend Swift brought down the house on Saturday Night Live with a performance of the new 10-minute version of All Too Well featured in the short film. This was the singer's sixth time on the popular sketch comedy show and the fifth time she has been the musical guest. Actor Jonathan Majors hosted alongside her.

Whenever an artist releases a new album one of the logical steps for a singer would be to go on SNL to promote their music, but this felt extra special. Unlike the usual two performances that the show allows, Swift gave one long 10-minute preference to remember which broke the record for longest performance. With her short film playing in the background and fall leaves slowly descending around the singer, Swift delivered an emotionally charged and very intimate performance for any Swift fan to die over. The crowd was roaring at what seemed like every other line and Swift took fans on another surreal experience that will definitely have its own page in the legendary singer's history books. With Swift jamming out on the guitar and belting out every line, it felt like our current selves were in 2012 reflecting on the past.

Image via NBC Universal

RELATED: Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’ With Taylor Swift and Saweetie as Musical Guests

As the fall leaves turned into a quiet snowfall, Swift ended the performance with a repeated line that had a much more quiet presence in the short film itself. “Scared prayer, I was there, I was there. It was rare. You remember it all too well,” chillingly closes out the hauntingly heartfelt performance and rendered the crowd speechless.

"All Too Well" always seemed to be one of Swift’s most personal songs, allegedly about her short-lived relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and this particular performance cements this somber tale as one of the singer’s best. The cinematic quality of the song was alive and well last night and, for Swift fans, there probably was not a dry eye in the room.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was released this past Friday and is the second re-release that followed Fearless (Taylor’s Version) early this year. Swift will be re-releasing other early albums like Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation as a way to get back the rights to her original songs. The All Too Well short film is just an added bonus to that creative decision and you can watch Swift's SNL performance down below:

'All Too Well': Taylor Swift Releases Short Film Starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien The short shows a romance that most people “remember all too well” and asks love, “are you real?”

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email