The Big Picture Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to support her friend Ice Spice and to announce her as the musical guest.

Swift and Travis Kelce both made brief cameos to bring energy to the show's first night back and received cheers from the audience.

The appearances of Swift and Kelce makes fans hopeful for a host/musical guest combination in the future.

One of the biggest stars in the world is Taylor Swift. She’s a pop star, she’s someone who can sell out concerts wherever she goes, and she can even stop into Saturday Night Live to do a quick shout-out for her friend while she’s in New York. Swift, who recently premiered her film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is in New York City and went to Saturday Night Live — Travis Kelce also appeared in the episode during a sketch all about football, with men pretending like they’re not interested in Swift and her music. The two were only there briefly to help carry the weight of some moments of the show's first night back in months and to bring cheers from the audience with their surprise appearances.

While Kelce and Swift were not featured together, they did have other reasons to be here. While Kelce's appearance was football-related, Swift was here for a brief moment to celebrate her friend and collaborator Ice Spice. Ice Spice was the musical guest and the two, who worked on the song “Karma” together, have a relationship with one another where Swift and Ice Spice will often be spotted hanging out together at award shows. This is a wonderful reminder of the friendship that Swift and Ice Spice share with each other.

Swift came out after “Weekend Update” to announce the musical guest to the audience cheering for Swift to be back at Saturday Night Live and to see the star but knowing that Swift was there to support Ice Spice was very sweet and a great addition to an already pretty stellar night for sketches and moments. It was also a nice moment for Swift without her having to worry about fans and their reaction to her outside of just showing her support for a friend.

A Perfect Pairing for 'Saturday Night Live'

Image by Annamaria Ward

Outside of just Davidson and Ice Spice, this is a great pairing for something like Saturday Night Live because it shows just how good people you might not expect to be funny at sketch comedy can be. Kelce has hosted himself, Swift has hosted, but seeing the two briefly making cameos at the show did instantly have the wheels turning for a possible joint hosting or host/musical guest combo if the relationship between Swift and Kelce works out this year. Either way, it was all just a nice thing for Ice Spice and was exciting for fans of both singers.

You can watch Ice Spice perform "Pretty Girl" below.