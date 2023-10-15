The Big Picture Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a box office hit, but SNL spoofed football players and hosts who think she's "too girly" to talk about.

Taylor Swift might be breaking the box office right now with the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hitting theaters this weekend, but she is also the talk of football households. So what better way to poke fun at dads everywhere than by having a Saturday Night Live sketch completely spoofing those football players and hosts who think that Swift is “too girly” for them to talk about? Starting with a post-show chat between Howie Long (Mikey Day) and other hosts like Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney), they’re all making jokes about all the Swifties suddenly watching football because of the budding romance between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The jokes started off slow but built to some good-natured humor as the skit turned into debating who was the biggest Swiftie in the room.

Host Pete Davidson played the on-the-ground reporter who was decked out in Swift merch, hoping she was at the Philadelphia Eagles game (because Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce is on their team) — never mind that Swift was already an Eagles fan, having grown up in Philadelphia. Alas, however, Swift was not there, and Davidson's character was upset about it. Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson) didn’t understand what was going on with the rest of his panel of experts.

Swiftly drifting away from any talk of football, the sketch got to the point where they mentioned that no one should bring up the singer's time briefly dating Matty Healy. Watching the commentators drift from acting like talking about Taylor Swift was less important than football to being fully consumed by talk of her potential relationship with Kelce, her power as a performer, and which of them is her biggest fan, was certainly gratifying. At the end of the sketch, Kelce himself made an appearance back on Saturday Night Live after his last hosting gig.

Kelce showing up at the end of the sketch, for a button to round it out, really does show how much fun Kelce is as both a football player and a person. If he is willing to come to Saturday Night Live to make jokes about his maybe-relationship with Swift, then he is clearly okay with poking fun at himself and that’s kind of great.

Watch the SNL cast talk about their favorite surprise songs, SwiftTok, and more in the sketch below.