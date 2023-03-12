There was something about The 1975 that now we can't remember, but one thing we will remember is their performance on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live. The band performed two songs from their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language on the latest episode of the long-running sketch comedy show. The appearance marked their second time performing on the show.

The band is led by charismatic front-man Matty Healy who has built up quite a reputation during the band's Being Funny in a Foreign Language tour, often ad-libbing banter between songs and inviting lucky fans onstage for, well, kisses among other playful nonsense. Many of Healy's antic have gone viral on TikTok, with audio of Healy's onstage comments turning into trending sounds on the app, think "not you guys, I didn't mean you guys." TikTok has been vital for the success of the band's latest album, with the lead single "About You" churning out thousands of videos on the app late last year. The dreamy track led to the overall success of the band's latest album.

However, The 1975 did not perform "About You" on Saturday Night Live. The band first played their song "I'm In Love With You", the third single from their latest album. Healy was his typical jaunty self for the performance, playfully skipping over the song's explicit but signature line, "don't f—k it, you muppet". For their second performance, The band played "Oh Caroline", the fifth single off of the album. The performance featured more of Healy's dancing and some serious yacht rock vibes.

Image via NBC

The 1975 Performed on Jenna Ortega's SNL Debut Episode

The March 11, 2023, episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Jenna Ortega, fresh off of her success on the hit Netflix series Wednesday. It was her first turn as host of the long-running show. This is The 1975' second appearance on the series, having previously performed in 2016 when Larry David took a turn as host.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language was released on October 14, 2022. The band is currently on a worldwide tour to promote the album, which is their fifth studio album, following 2020's Notes on a Conditional Form. The band was originally formed in Cheshire, England in 2002. They rose to popularity in the 2010s with their breakout debut album The 1975. Their resurgence in pop culture coincided with their popularity on TikTok, which mirrors their similarly devoted following on Tumblr in the 2010s.

You can watch The 1975's latest SNL performances below.