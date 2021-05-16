Saturday Night Live finally took on Kermit the Frog’s biggest rival: Statler and Waldorf. The iconic “hecklers” from The Muppet Show and subsequent properties have become a staple for fans of the Muppets. They sit high in their box and will yell things about how the show isn’t funny or how they don’t think Kermit is good at his job and no one really checks them. They might get a comment or two but they’re not kicked out or really challenged that much.

That is until two security guards at a new venue don’t realize that they’re part of the show. In come Kenan Thompson and Keegan-Michael Key’s security guards. No one has ever thought to check Statler and Waldorf with their heckling of the Muppets and getting to see them finally get yelled at back was...well, surprisingly satisfying.

It’s simple: Statler and Waldorf are doing what they do best: Heckling. And the two security guards either don’t realize that it is part of the bit with Kermit the Frog and Lily Tomlin (Melissa Villaseñor) or they just don’t care. But what they end up doing is what fans of the Muppets probably always wanted to do.

For the most part, Statler and Waldorf are depicted as the grumpy old men who don’t like anything and they really don’t like the Muppets. Kermit is often the butt of their jokes and this new show is no different. But the security guards point out to Statler and Waldorf that the back of their tickets have said that there are no heckling and loud interruptions.

Meanwhile, the two security guards keep LOUDLY interrupting and when they finally go up to confront Statler and Waldorf (by beating them up), Kermit the Frog gets mad and starts to yell at them for being loud and interrupting his conversation with Villaseñor’s Tomlin. So what happens then? Well, the security guards start to heckle Kermit the Frog and join in with Statler and Waldorf.

It’s nice because for years, those two remain unchecked. Just up in the box and yelling at the Muppets and often being very mean. No one should be that mean to Fozzy Bear and get away with it. So seeing them get some heckling in return was a nice change of pace. Even if they started right back to heckling Kermit the Frog with the help of the security guards.

