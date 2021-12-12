There is nothing more annoying than sitting in your room, looking up at a clock and realizing that you've been scrolling on TikTok for the last three hours. And now Saturday Night Live has made that TikTok deep dive into a new sketch! With host and musical guest Billie Eilish, the late-night show took us into the frustrated world of parents dealing with their kids on TikTok as well as the constant scroll through the app. In the sketch, a father asks his kid if they've taken out the trash. In true kid fashion, they say yes but they're clearly scrolling on TikTok.

From a nurse letting her patient die to a look into the "day in the life of a mom with eight boys", it is a wild trip into the world of your FYP on TikTok while also commenting on this poor father who just wants the trash taken out. He even goes as far as to make a TikTok of himself begging his kid to do the chore and still, all he gets is a "delete this" comment instead of his kid actually doing what he asked.

What really works about this sketch is just the constant need to scroll further even when the same creators show up multiple times. The thing about the TikTok FYP is that it is curated towards you and what you watch on a regular basis on the app. So that means some of the same creators are going to pop up even if you don't follow them. Personally, I wish that this kid would have followed the TikTok user who is doing acoustic covers of Flo Rida and Lil Wayne songs.

TikTok is addicting. You can be sitting on your phone at 12 in the afternoon and then suddenly it is significantly later than you thought it was because you'd been on TikTok for hours. In the case of this sketch, it is a bit of a mixed commentary. On one hand, we've all been there. Just constant scrolling and ignoring our duties. But then also it is the frustrating side of getting older and realizing that you relate to the dad just trying to get his kid to do some chores. Because if it was me? I would have brought the trash up to my kid's room and said "okay take it out now" but then maybe just joined in on watching some TikTok.

